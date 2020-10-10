Genshin Impact Fillet Blade: Know All About This Sword And Tier List

Launched on September 28, Genshin Impact has been an extreme success since then. Claims are made that within a month of its release, a gross of $100 million will be made by this game. Along with the various characters and their abilities, it is also important to know about the weapons in this game. Continue reading to know about the fillet blade in Genshin Impact and the tier list of the swords.

Also read | Genshin Impact: How To Get Stone Of Remembrance In Game?

Genshin Impact Fillet Blade

In Genshin Impact, the Fillet Blade is a filleting knife which is known for its high level of sharpness. It is extremely sharp, long and thin. The passive name for the sword is Gash and on hit, it has a 50% chance in dealing N% attack damage to a single enemy. This effect can only happen once for every N seconds.

Also read | Genshin Impact 1.1 Nerfs: All You Need To Know About Nerf Leak

Fillet Blade Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stats

Rarity - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Base ATK (Lv.1) - 39

- 39 Sec.Stat Type - Base Attack

- Base Attack Sec.Stat (Lv.1) - 7.7%

Genshin Impact Tier List - Sword

S - Aquila Favonia, Skyward Blade, Blackcliff Longsword, The Alley Flash, Prototype Rancour

- Aquila Favonia, Skyward Blade, Blackcliff Longsword, The Alley Flash, Prototype Rancour A - The Flute, The Black Sword, Royal Long Sword, Lion's Roar, Iron String

- The Flute, The Black Sword, Royal Long Sword, Lion's Roar, Iron String B - Sacrificial Sword, Favonius Sword, Dark Iron Sword, Traveler Handy Sword

- Sacrificial Sword, Favonius Sword, Dark Iron Sword, Traveler Handy Sword C - Cool Steel, Skyrider Sword, Fillet Blade, Harbinger of Dawn

- Cool Steel, Skyrider Sword, Fillet Blade, Harbinger of Dawn D - Silver Sword, Dull Blade

Also read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Doom's Domain? Learn About Location

Best Swords in Genshin Impact

Aquila Favonia - Aquila Favonia is one of the best swords which deals up to 48 base Attack Damage at level 1 and its passive increases the attack, health, and Dealing damage to the surrounding enemies.

Aquila Favonia is one of the best swords which deals up to 48 base Attack Damage at level 1 and its passive increases the attack, health, and Dealing damage to the surrounding enemies. Skyward Blade - The second-best sword in Genshin Impact is Skyward Blade, this sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and it passive increases Crit Rate, Movement speed, attack speed, and damage of Normal and Charge.

The second-best sword in Genshin Impact is Skyward Blade, this sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and it passive increases Crit Rate, Movement speed, attack speed, and damage of Normal and Charge. Blackcliff Longsword - Blackcliff is the third-best sword in Genshin Impact. This sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and it passive increases the attack. This effect can be maximum stacked for 3 times, and the duration of each stack is not dependent on the others.

Blackcliff is the third-best sword in Genshin Impact. This sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and it passive increases the attack. This effect can be maximum stacked for 3 times, and the duration of each stack is not dependent on the others. The Alley Flash - The Alley Flash is the Fourth best sword in Genshin Impact, this sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and its passive increases attack for 6 seconds.

The Alley Flash is the Fourth best sword in Genshin Impact, this sword has 44 base attack damage at level 1 and its passive increases attack for 6 seconds. Prototype Rancour - Prototype Rancour is the Fifth best sword in Genshin Impact. This sword has 44 Base attack damage at level 1 and its passive increases Base attack and defence for 6 seconds. The maximum number of times it can be stacked is 4.

Also read | Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: Know Location Guide For All Coins In Fortnite

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact