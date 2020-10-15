Genshin Impact Gladiator Set: Follow These Steps To Get Gladiator Set

In Genshin Impact, one of the item sets that are extremely sought after by the players is the Gladiator set. Types of equipment play a very important role in the world of Teyvat. The Gladiator set is also one of those items, obtaining which is only possible at a specific part of the game due to which this makes it more interesting for the players. Continue reading to know all about it.

Genshin Impact How to Get Gladiator Set

The list of bosses for obtaining the Gladiator set is mentioned below:

Anemo Hypostasis: This boss can be located in the Cape Oath region, it is important to fight this boss as it drops the Gladiator set most of the times.

Cryo Regisvine: Players should chase him as he usually drops the Gladiator set in the first attempt. This boss can be found in the Valley of Starfall.

Electro Hypostasis: He can be considered as one of the easiest bosses in Genshin Impact and he often drops pieces from the Gladiator set.

By defeating the bosses of the Game Week: One more option for obtaining the Gladiator set is by defeating this boss in Wolvendom in Monsdtadt. Most of the times the week bosses is Andrius the Dominator of the Wolves who drops all the necessary pieces for this set.

Geo Hypostasis: This is one of the bosses who rarely drops the Gladiator set piece and he can be located in the Cuijoe Hillside region at a particular area in the Guyun Stone Forest, Oceanid.

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier Diluc for DPS Fischl for Support Qiqi as Healer Venti for Support

For the A Tier Barbara as Healer Chongyun for DPS Jean as Healer Keqing for DPS Mona for DPS Razor for DPS Traveler (Anemo) for Support Xiangling for DPS, Support Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier Kaeya for Support Klee for DPS Ningguang for DPS Sucrose for Support Traveler (Geo) for Support Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier Beidou for DPS Bennett for DPS, Support Lisa for Support Noelle for DPS, Healer



