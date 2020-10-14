Oculus Quest 2 VR Games Release Date And Other Details You Need To Know

The best thing about Oculus Quest 2 is that it will be able to play every single app that was originally released for the original and first quest model. Also, there will be parity in the content on both the headsets for a long time. Along with this, developers have also enhanced the Oculus Quest 2 games which have improved visuals from the Quest 1. Continue reading to know all about the Oculus Quest 2 and all the games that are currently available for it.

Oculus Quest 2 Games

Last month Facebook had announced that the new Oculus VR headset is soon going to be launched and it has been released now on 13th October. For those who are wondering about how to buy Oculus Quest 2 - the latest Oculus model can be purchased from various online stores including the oculus.com. As for the price, the Oculus Quest 2 is available now with a starting price of $299 USD.

The new headset will feature a lot of improved performance and enhanced resolution modes. The company's best-selling VR headset was the first model of Oculus Quest which is also going to receive new features and tools in the future. Facebook is definitely trying its best to keep providing people with their interest in VR gaming in the current situation of COVID.

The studios are also trying their best to make Oculus Quest 2 updates for the existing titles all with the intention of taking advantage of this brand new and powerful hardware. Below are mentioned some of the best games that will be available for the Oculus Quest 2 VR.

1. The Climb 2

In this game, players will be able to enjoy the view from the top as they climb to new heights.

2. Population One

Population One will be a squad-based VR Battle Royale game in which players will be able to climb, build and even fly.

3. Jurassic World Aftermath

This is going to one of the survival and suspense adventure VR games that will be based on the Jurassic World.

4. Beat Saber

In this game there will be music that will be synchronized, players will need to slash at the beats to keep progressing further.

Image Credits: oculus.com

Promo Image Credits: oculus.com