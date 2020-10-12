Genshin Impact Graphics Glitch - Follow These System Requirements To Fix The Issue

As with most RPG games, single-player, MMORPGs, and even battle royale games, graphic glitches are something that can't be completely avoided. Most of the time these occur if the device, gaming PC, or gaming laptop is not powerful enough to meet the minimum requirements of that specific game. Continue reading to know more about the graphic glitches of Genshin Impact and how to fix them.

Genshin Impact Graphics Glitch

The best way to fix any graphics glitch is to check if the gaming device meets the requirements for playing that game. Above is an example of the type of glitches that Genshin Impact players may face for Android. Updating all the drivers and necessary software mentioned by miHoYo, and also by lowering the graphic settings to a lower resolution.

Genshin Impact System Requirements

Recommended configuration for PC Players Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7 equivalent or higher Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB and higher DirectX version: 11 Storage: Please reserve 30 GB of space



Minimum configuration for PC Players Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 and higher DirectX version: 11 Storage: Please reserve 30 GB of space



Recommended configuration for Android CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 and above RAM: 4 GB and above Recommended system: Android 8.1 and above >>>Supported configuration<<< Compatibility requirements: Arm v8a 64-bit device Memory: 3 GB and above Supported system: Android 7.0 or above Storage: Please reserve 8 GB of space



Supported/Recommended iOS devices for Genshin Impact iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro (2nd generation) 12.9 inches, iPad Pro (2nd generation) 10.5 inches, iPad Pro (3rd generation) 11 inches, iPad Pro (3rd generation) 12.9 inches, iPad Pro (4th generation) 11 inches, iPad Pro (4th generation) 12.9 inches

Supported system: iOS 9.0 and above

Storage: Please reserve 8 GB of space



PlayStation 4 ProPlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim Storage: Please reserve 30 GB of space



Promo Image Credits: miHoYo