Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Act 2 of Riot Games Valorant is almost near its end. While the players are waiting for Act 3 trailer to show up, along with any teasers from Riot, they are also trying to finish up with as high rank as possible in the current Act 2. This next set is going to arrive on October 13, which is just a few days away. A new agent, along with the rank refresh of all the players, is on its way. Continue reading to know all about this upcoming Act 3.

Valorant Battle Pass Act III

A Battle Pass is a way by which players can keep themselves engaged to the game they love the most, by constantly trying to level up the pass and gain access to exclusive items and cosmetics (such as weapon skins and character outfits). In Valorant, this also includes weapon charms, sprays, player cards, and more.

Points known as Radianite points are earned through this Battle Pass and can be used to develop or modify some specific weapon skins and other content in the game. Players can either obtain it through the Battle Pass or by purchasing directly through the store.

The release date for the last part of Episode 1, Act 3 of Valorant is set for October 13, Tuesday. This upcoming update is one of the most highly-anticipated updates for which players have been waiting since the leaks started showing up. Act 3 is going to add a lot of content more than any of the previous updates. The new map name is called Icebox and there's a new character called Skye (although access to her will not be possible until October 27 so there is still waiting to be done on that part).

Act II is coming to a close. Get in those last Ranked wins and go out on top when your Act Rank locks on October 13th. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 3, 2020

The Valorant Episode 1 Act 3 will release as per the below mentioned timings on Tuesday, October 13.

For NA/LATAM/BR – 6 AM PDT

For Korea/APAC – 2 PM PDT

For EU – 8 PM PDT.

For the players who play in the North American servers, they will be able to queue up to the last ranked game in the current Act 2 till 4:30 AM Pacific Time.

The pack's got your back.



Show off Skye's skills when the new Agent drops on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/mbmUjIqrEq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 9, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games