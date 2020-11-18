Genshin Impact Guide: Learn About Flaming Red Bolognese In Game

Genshin Impact has taken off to acclaim recently as of late. The free-to-play game has an enormous player base as of now. The game is amazingly enjoyable to play with Anime-style battle and characters. The universe of Genshin Impact appears as though it has taken motivation from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It is an RPG and incorporates the center highlights of that as well. Players need to meander far and wide of Tevyat, gathering things and assets to step up their stuff and characters. Players have been asking about flaming red Bolognese in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Flaming Red Bolognese

Genshin Impact Flaming Red Bolognese is one of the most useful food items in the game. Flaming Red Bolognese is a food item that the player can cook. The recipe for Flaming Red Bolognese is obtainable from Good Hunter for 2,500 Mora after reaching Adventure Rank 20.

Depending on the quality, Flaming Red Bolognese restores 18/20/22% of Max HP and regenerates 300/390/470 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds for all party members. This item can help the player out in sticky situations. Like most foods, this has no effect on other players in Co-Op Mode. When Lisa cooks Flaming Red Bolognese, she has a chance to create Mysterious Bolognese instead.

Genshin Impact An Ode to Yonder City

An Ode to Yonder city is a world quest and like all world quests, players need to complete the requirements before they can unlock the world quest. Players need to complete A new Star Approaches Archon Quest in order to unlock this world quest. This quest will be given by Qingzhou at Liyue Harbor in Liyue. Qingzhou is looking for poetic inspiration and will ask the player to look for them. Here’s what the player needs to do to complete An Ode to Yonder City in Genshin Impact:

At the south side of Liyue Harbor, players will find some dogs they can take poetic inspiration from

The stairs to the left of Bubu has some finches that can be used for inspiration

Then the players need to head to Yujing Terrace and talk to Hao and Fan Er’ye

Then the players need to head back to Qingzhou in order to complete the quest

The players will receive 5 Teachings of Gold, 5 Teachings of Prosperity, 5 Teachings of Diligence, 20,000 Mora, and 150 Adventure EXP for completing this quest.

