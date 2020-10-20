Genshin Impact Guide To Prosperity; Learn More About This Genshin Impact Collectible

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline which immerses the player into the game. There also collectibles in the game that are required for player ascension and other such functions. One of the collectible players are trying to find is the Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide To Resistance: How To Obtain The Material For Talent Level-up?

Also read: Genshin Impact Liyue Specialties: How To Collect The Local Liyue Specialties?

Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity

The Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity is a collectible that helps in the Talent level up of a character. The description of this collectible reads, "Prosperity is the pursuit of the Land of the Earth. Prosperity is the promise made by Liyue to its children: To repay the hard-working laborers with enough gold to brighten up this land." This item is a Talent Level-Up material and the Guide to Prosperity location is in the daily/weekly rotation of the Domain of Forgery also known as Cecilia Garden or Forsaken Rift.

The craft of Alchemy is required to use this collectible. The Guide to Prosperity helps the leveling up of these 3 characters in Genshin Impact:

Qiqi

Keqing

Ningguang

Genesis Impact Wishes System

Making wishes in Genshin Impact can get a little confusing as three different types of currencies are involved in the process, Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate. These currencies can be obtained for free by progressing through the game and grinding in mission. No in-app purchases are required but can be used if the player desires.

After obtaining Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems, players need to head over to Paimon’s Bargain Section in the Store. Players can use the Primogems to get Acquaint Fate or Intertwined fate (the currency needed to make wishes). These wishes help the player in getting new characters, gear, and weapons. It is advisable to bundle up a number of wishes before going to an event and wishing. This helps the player in getting a slight discount and also is more efficient.

It takes some grinding and time to amass the amount of Primogems required to trade it for Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, so the players need to have a bit of patience as this process can be a tad time-consuming. Players also need to be observant about the events that are ongoing before making any wishes. Players can also use Stardust and Starglitter to purchase Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. These wishes really help the player to get ahead of the other player, level up faster, and progress faster through the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact Geo Hypostasis: Full Guide On Defeating This Geo Element Boss

Also read: Genshin Impact Look For Posters And Billboards: Here Is A Full Guide On This Quest

Promo Image Source: Murklins Twitter Handle