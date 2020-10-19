Genshin Impact Liyue Specialties: How To Collect The Local Liyue Specialties?

Genshin Impact continues to soar in popularity since coming out late last month. The free-to-play role-playing game comes with several implementations of the gacha mechanics and offers excellent in-game mechanics. It also features an interesting story campaign and allows players to participate in numerous challenges and quests.

As you progress through the gameplay, you will come across plenty of exciting missions. Once you reach Adventure Rank 20, one of the challenges will task you with collecting Liyue Local Specialties. Completing these challenges is the best way to earn Battle Pass EXP and a bunch of other rewards. So, let us quickly take a look at some of the top Liyue Local Specialties.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Eccentric Character

Genshin Impact Liyue specialities

Here's a look at some of the top Genshin Impact Liyue local specialities:

Jueyun Chili

Luckily, you won't face any trouble obtain the Jueyun Chili. You can easily find these in the Qinqce village and the Jueyun Karst mountains.

Violetgrass

The Violetgrass can be found in the Liyue region around the mountains. However, you should note that you will have to spend a lot more time finding this item and other items on the list.

Silk Flower

Players can find the Silk Flower at Wangshu Inn and the Liyue Harbor. These can be easily spotted around the vibrant red bushes.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Nine Pillars Of Peace Bolai Quest?

Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis will be spread across the region of Mt Hulao region. However, you can also head over to the Jueyun Karst area and obtain them very easily.

Glaze Lily

The Glaze Lily can be easily found in huge quantities across the Qingce Village and Liyue Harbor.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Kaeya Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Swordsman

Noctilucous Jade

Players can find the Noctilucous Jade in the wild region of Liyue and the Mingyun Village.

Starconch

The Starconch is another item that can be located with ease. To find this speciality, you need to head towards the beaches in the Yaoguang Shoal.

Qingxin

The Qingxin can be obtained from the mountains around the Qingce Village and the Jueyun Karst.

Genshin Impact is now available as a free-to-play title across all major platforms including Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS platforms. The video game is not available on Xbox One right now.

Also Read | Genshin Impact To Introduce Zhongli And Ayaka As Playable Characters; Leak Suggests

All Image credits: Genshin Impact