Genshin Impact Guide To Resistance: How To Obtain The Material For Talent Level-up?

Genshin Impact has risen to become one of the most popular multiplayer titles in the online gaming community. The multi-platform RPG from miHoYo features a compelling story campaign and also offers a multitude of characters that make things much more exciting for the fans. There is also a Genshin Impact tier list which can be used by players to decide which players best suit their play style before diving into the title.

Apart from the intriguing characters, Genshin Impact also features a variety of materials that can be used for character ascension, progression and enhancing the weapons, among other things. As you progress in the game, you will come across different materials which can be earned as rewards by participating in challenges and number of different events. Players can also find these materials through loots.

Genshin Impact Guide to Resistance

Genshin Impact Guide to Resistance is one of the materials that you will find in the game. The material is used for character development, however, it might seem a bit challenging for players to obtain this item. So, let us take a look at how it can be crafted, and where you can find it.

How to craft the Guide to Resistance?

The Guide to Resistance can be crafted using the following items:

Teachings of Resistance ×3

Teachings of Resistance is an item which can be found at three different locations including the Domain of Mastery Frozen Abyss, Domain of Mastery Biting Frost, and it can also be exchanged at the Souvenir Shop. Once you have these items, you can easily craft the Guide to Resistance. However, if you are not interested in crafting the material, you can obtain it directly from the Domain of Mastery Frozen Abyss on Tuesday and Friday. You can also get the item from the Biting Frost on Sunday.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is available across all major platforms including Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS platforms. If you are a Windows PC, you can easily download the game directly from the Genshin Impact's official website at the link here. After landing on the page, simply click on the 'Windows' icon to start the download.

For mobile platforms, fans can head over to Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the game. Genshin Impact is also available for free on the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: PlayStation