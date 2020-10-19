Genshin Impact Look For Posters And Billboards: Here Is A Full Guide On This Quest

Unique story quests and side quests are the USPs of most of the MMORPGs and its the same for Genshin Impact One of these quests will ask the players to look for posters and billboards in Mondstadt region. On the rooftops, three of these can be located while the last one can be found on the city walls. Continue reading to know all the exact locations.

Look for Posters and Billboards in Mondstadt Guide

In Genshin Impact when the players reach an Adventure Rank 30 they will be able to take on a short quest from Aramis who is known as the Lingering Malady. It will further give instructions to the players to start searching for posters and billboards in Mondstadt, and even though it sounds easy to complete, locating all of them can sometimes get difficult for new players. Below mentioned are the locations for all these posters and billboards.

1. This poster can be located along the northern battlements of the Mondstadt region. Players just need to climb the wall until they reach the patrol walkway and it can be found lying on the ground.

2. This one can be found on the roof of the building which is next to the Blacksmith - This poster is next to Wagner's blacksmith shop.

3. This one can be located on top of the city wall - around the building which is directly opposite the Knights of Favonius' building.

4. Can be located on the roof of the building near the bar - This poster is on the roof of Timaeus the alchemist.

