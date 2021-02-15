Genshin Impact Heart Island Location: Where To Find Heart Island?

Genshin Impact is filled with a lot of fun things to do along with experiencing many secrets that have been spread throughout the world. A majority of these secrets introduce new quest lines and treasures. One of such secrets is the Heart Island where the players will be able to obtain an Anemoculus and a hidden chest. Continue reading to know where to find heart island in Genshin Impact.
Also read | Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Potion; Know Details
Genshin Impact Heart Island Location
Also read | Kingdom Hearts PC Collection: Epic Games Announces The Release Date For A PC Version
The very first thing to do for finding this island is to go back to the beach where the game started. Follow these steps to find the Heart Island:
- This beach can be located near Starfell Lake.
- After making your way here, you will be able to see an island far away in the east direction.
- Gliding to this island is not an option since there are no mountains or tall structure to climb.
- The only option that remains is to use a Cryo element character since swimming to this island is also not possible as it is too far away.
- Using Kaeya's special ability to freeze water is the easiest method.
- Just keep freezing the water in front of you and walk on it till you reach the island.
- On the island, the players will find the Anemoculus along with several common chests.
Genshin Impact Update
- New Questlines
- 1. New story quests
- After the Version 1.3 update, Xiao's story quest "Alatus Chapter" will be available.
- More story quests are on the way, so please stay tuned!
- 2. New world quests
- A total of 26 festive World Quests will become available over the course of the Lantern Rite event, accessible from "Lantern Rite Tales" on the Events menu.
- A further world quest "Bough Keeper: Dainsleif" will also be added.
-
- VI. Other New Content
- Gameplay
- 1. New monsters: Geovishap, Primo Geovishap
- 2. New gadgets:
- Parametric Transformer
- Complete the world quest "Tianqiu Treasure Trail" from Lan in Liyue Harbor to obtain the Parametric Transformer. Enhancement Materials can be converted into Character EXP Materials, Character Level-Up Materials, and Weapon Ascension Materials by placing them in the Parametric Transformer to undergo transmutation.
- 3. New consumable: Dust of Azoth can convert the Elemental Type of Character Ascension Materials.
- 4. New achievement "Transmutation Nuclide"
- 5. New recipes:
- Xinyue Kiosk's "Fullmoon Egg"
- Wangshu Inn's "Vegetarian Abalone"
- Liuli Pavilion's "Stone Harbor Delicacies"
Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 12 To Feb 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?
Also read | AC Valhalla Caustow Castle Location: Where Is The Area In Game?