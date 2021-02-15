Genshin Impact Heart Island Location: Where To Find Heart Island?

Genshin Impact is filled with a lot of fun things to do along with experiencing many secrets that have been spread throughout the world. A majority of these secrets introduce new quest lines and treasures. One of such secrets is the Heart Island where the players will be able to obtain an Anemoculus and a hidden chest. Continue reading to know where to find heart island in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Heart Island Location

The very first thing to do for finding this island is to go back to the beach where the game started. Follow these steps to find the Heart Island:

This beach can be located near Starfell Lake.

After making your way here, you will be able to see an island far away in the east direction.

Gliding to this island is not an option since there are no mountains or tall structure to climb.

The only option that remains is to use a Cryo element character since swimming to this island is also not possible as it is too far away.

Using Kaeya's special ability to freeze water is the easiest method.

Just keep freezing the water in front of you and walk on it till you reach the island.

On the island, the players will find the Anemoculus along with several common chests.

Genshin Impact Update

New Questlines 1. New story quests After the Version 1.3 update, Xiao's story quest "Alatus Chapter" will be available. More story quests are on the way, so please stay tuned!

2. New world quests A total of 26 festive World Quests will become available over the course of the Lantern Rite event, accessible from "Lantern Rite Tales" on the Events menu. A further world quest "Bough Keeper: Dainsleif" will also be added.



VI. Other New Content Gameplay 1. New monsters: Geovishap, Primo Geovishap 2. New gadgets: Parametric Transformer Complete the world quest "Tianqiu Treasure Trail" from Lan in Liyue Harbor to obtain the Parametric Transformer. Enhancement Materials can be converted into Character EXP Materials, Character Level-Up Materials, and Weapon Ascension Materials by placing them in the Parametric Transformer to undergo transmutation. 3. New consumable: Dust of Azoth can convert the Elemental Type of Character Ascension Materials. 4. New achievement "Transmutation Nuclide" 5. New recipes: Xinyue Kiosk's "Fullmoon Egg" Wangshu Inn's "Vegetarian Abalone" Liuli Pavilion's "Stone Harbor Delicacies"



