Genshin Impact: How To Get The Live Wallpaper? A Step By Step Guide

Genshin Impact has been a trending action role-playing game ever since its launch. The developer of this game, miHoYo, launched it as a free to play project and supporting it with new updates and content up to this point. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get the Live Wallpaper in Genshin Impact, what is Live Wallpaper and more.

Also read: Pokemon Go Pikachu surf: How to surf in Pokemon Go? Find out.

The massive success of the game in creating a huge community of players who play the game regularly has led to partnerships and collaborations with well-known brands in the world. Now, there is a new Genshin Impact Live Wallpaper available for free to download. After downloading it, you can set it as a background to the game on your device. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Live Wallpaper in Genshin Impact.

Also read: AC Valhalla Burning the Firebrand Quest: Check out this guide on how to complete the Quest.

How to get the Live Wallpaper in Genshin Impact?

The new Live Wallpaper for Genshin Impact is available for both windows and android devices. All you need to do to get the new Live Wallpaper is to go to the N0va desktop website and download the application based on your device type. After downloading and installing the application, you’ll see the new Live Wallpaper for Genshin Impact in the library of the application.

Also read: AC Valhalla Svala: Learn more about this mythological character in game.

The N0va application is well known for its Lumi Wallpapers. But from here on, we’ll also see more Genshin Impact Live Wallpapers in the program. Apart from the new Genshin Impact Live Wallpaper, the game’s developers also preparing for a large collaboration with KFC that’ll be officially released in March. According to the leeks, this brand new collaboration will bring two new KFC themed skins to the game. As mentioned before, Genshin Impact is still a work-in-progress project, and the developers have high hopes for the future of the game. As the roadmap of the game reveals, it is supposed to have seven regions of which only two are available now. In the next update, we’ll see a third region being added to the game. The first two regions, the characters, the tasks and the activities in the game are all received a warm reception among its players up to this point.

Also read: Persona 5 Strikers guide: Here's how to complete the Trapped in Wonderland mission.

We hope that we are able to give you clear instructions on how to get the Live Wallpaper for Genshin Impact. It is pretty simple to get. Considering all that has been already added to the game, this Live Wallpaper is going to bring significant attraction to it.