Pokemon Go Pikachu Surf: How To Surf In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Quick links:
Pokemon go Surf is also known as Sea Skim in Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee. So how to surf in Pokemon Go? Obtaining this move is not possible until later in the game when you reach Fuchsia City. After getting to this city, you will be able to find the Pokemon Go Park. Now outside of this park, there is a man near the Lapras and a surfboard. Here you will find the surf move.
Also read | Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021
Also read | AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest
Niantic always launched the Pokémon Go Community Days as a monthly event where players get the chance to go out and play the game together with many other players. This is also a good way to meet other trainers but the players also get special incentives for participating. When the Pokemon Go Community Days had just started getting famous, a Pikachu that knows the move Surf was added into the game. The event lasted for a full three hours so as to help out the trainers who wanted to get their hands on a surfing Pikachu. Everyone also gained benefits from bonus experience points.
The main reason why a surfing Pikachu is famous is due to the fact that it is a fan-favourite variation of the electric-type Pokémon. It is also due to Nostalgia as players like to increase their collection. Other than that, the surfing Pikachu has made its appearance in many of the series’ games over the years. The first time it appeared was in Pokémon Yellow, which features a special minigame called Pikachu’s Beach.
When Season 7 begins on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), the end-of-season rewards for Season 6 will be available on the Battle screen. This will have an Elite Fast TM for the players who made it to rank 19 or higher. The rating of the players will be reset.
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game