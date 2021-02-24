Pokemon Go Pikachu Surf: How To Surf In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon go Surf is also known as Sea Skim in Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee. So how to surf in Pokemon Go? Obtaining this move is not possible until later in the game when you reach Fuchsia City. After getting to this city, you will be able to find the Pokemon Go Park. Now outside of this park, there is a man near the Lapras and a surfboard. Here you will find the surf move.

Pokemon Go Pikachu Surf

Niantic always launched the Pokémon Go Community Days as a monthly event where players get the chance to go out and play the game together with many other players. This is also a good way to meet other trainers but the players also get special incentives for participating. When the Pokemon Go Community Days had just started getting famous, a Pikachu that knows the move Surf was added into the game. The event lasted for a full three hours so as to help out the trainers who wanted to get their hands on a surfing Pikachu. Everyone also gained benefits from bonus experience points.

The main reason why a surfing Pikachu is famous is due to the fact that it is a fan-favourite variation of the electric-type Pokémon. It is also due to Nostalgia as players like to increase their collection. Other than that, the surfing Pikachu has made its appearance in many of the series’ games over the years. The first time it appeared was in Pokémon Yellow, which features a special minigame called Pikachu’s Beach.

Pokemon Go Update - Season 6 rewards, Season 7 timeline

When Season 7 begins on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), the end-of-season rewards for Season 6 will be available on the Battle screen. This will have an Elite Fast TM for the players who made it to rank 19 or higher. The rating of the players will be reset.

The Great League will run from Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Great League will run from Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Only Pokémon that haven’t been powered up with Candy XL are allowed in Master League Classic.

All three leagues will run from Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Great League and a new cup called Great League Remix will run from Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Retro Cup will run from Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Only Pokémon that haven’t been powered up with Candy XL are allowed in Master League Classic.

All three leagues will run from Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Ranked play will end on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

An unranked Kanto Cup will run from Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

