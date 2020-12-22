Pokemon GO Sylveon: How To Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon In Pokemon GO?

Sylveon has been one of the highly awaited Pokemon creatures in Pokemon GO. It is a rare Fairy-type Pokemon that can be highly useful against Dragon-type Pokemon. It is one of the many Pokemon creatures that fans have been waiting to encounter after the inclusion of the Kalos region in Pokemon Go. This is because Sylveon was originally discovered in the Kalos region. And while the Kalos region has already been added in the game, there are still no details on how you can actually get Sylveon in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO?

A number of trainers have been searching for methods and tricks to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon. However, the fact that it is yet to be released in Pokemon GO simply indicates that there is no way you can get Sylveon as of now. The Sylveon evolution process will only be known once it is officially added in Pokemon GO.

Traditionally, an Eevee could be evolved into a Sylveon using high enough friendships or maxing out the friendships, however, that method does not apply to Pokemon GO. One should also note that Pokemon GO doesn’t come with the same set of items as earlier Pokemon games. This means that it is also likely that there could be a completely different way to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon once it is available in the game.

Eevee evolutions in Pokemon GO

As trainers wait for the arrival of Sylveon in Pokemon GO, they will now be able to evolve Eevee into seven different Pokemon creatures using the main Normal-type origin. Trainers can evolve Eevee into the following Pokemon creatures:

Leafeon Glaceon Espeon Umbreon Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon

At present, Sylveon is the only Pokemon that is yet to make its arrival and become the eight Pokemon that could evolve from an Eevee. While developers at Pokemon GO are yet to offer any details surrounding its release, it seems likely that it will soon be added to the game.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android devices.

