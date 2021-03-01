Genshin Impact Hoyolab Event: How To Obtain The Rewards In This Event? Find Out

Genshin Impact is back with another new log-in reward event and it is known as Daily Check-In. One thing that the players will have to remember is that this event is only going to be available for PC and Mobile users. PS4 users will be unable to receive the rewards even if they log-in to the Hoyolab website. Continue reading to know all about this new event, its rewards and more.

Genshin Impact Hoyolab

The latest Genshin Impact update has introduced the player base with a brand new event and here are the steps for taking part in this event and for claiming your rewards:

Go To The Hoyolab Website One thing to note is that this log-in event is going to be in the Genshin Impact game. You will need to log in to the Hoyolab Website After you log in, you need to check-in to get the rewards.

Click on the Check-In Button There is a small button on the right side of the Hoyolab website. Clicking on it will take you to the check-in page. All you need to do is click on it and the reward for the day to obtain it.

First Time Log-in will grant you 100 Primogems When a player logs into the Hoyolab Website for the first time, they will get 100 Primogems and 10,000 Mora. This will also be sent to the players by in-game mail.

The game Progress will not get Reset The best thing about it is that even if the players miss a day or two, they won't lose progress as the log-in event does not reset its progress. Players will be able to continue from where they left off in case they are unable to log-in.

Rewards Are Sent Via In-Game Mail The rewards are then sent to players via mail in Genshin Impact. All you need to do is claim them and they will be added to your account



Daily Check-In - Primogems & Rewards

There will be different rewards every day.

The players will receive a different reward for the day that they log-in. The rewards can differ from Primogems, Mora, and other materials.

Here is a list of Rewards that you can obtain: Primogems (Every 7 days) Hero's Wit Adventurer's Experience Fine Enhancement Ore Mora Fowl Raw Meat Bird Egg Fish



