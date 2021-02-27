Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free to play games currently. The players' makers have been adding a lot of new content that keeps the players hooked to their game. Recently, the players have been talking about a new collaboration of Fortnite. To help out the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about the same. Read more about Fortnite.

Also Read | How To Bathe In Purple Pool In Fortnite? Learn Where To Bathe In Steamy Stacks

Also Read | Destroy Crystal Trees In Fortnite: Here's How To Complete The Week 13 Challenges

Fortnite to bring in Harley Quinn Skin

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play game and new content in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like is Harley Quinn skin coming to Fortnite and if yes, then when is the skin being released. This is because the makers constantly keep adding a number of new skins and guns to their game and the players are certainly loving it. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

The makers of Fortnite have now confirmed that they will be bringing in Batman to their game. A new collaboration with DC will bring in Harley Quinn skin to their game. This was confirmed by both Fortnite as well as DC comics on their official websites. Fortnite also released a Tweet that said, “He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite Party popper. Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items Eyes, on the DC blog https://dccomics.com/blog/2021/02/26/batman-enters-the-world-of-fortnite-in-a-new-miniseries-this-april”

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

A popular data miner, ShiinaBR has also released a Tweet about the same. Her post revealed that the Batman x zero point update will be released on April 20. The makers have also been updating their weekly challenges constantly. We have also listed the list of all the Week 13 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Legendary Challenges

Build Structures (0/60) - 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) - 22,000 xp

Also Read | Fortnite Weekly Challenges: How To Complete Enter The Zero Point Challenge

Also Read | Fortnite Weekly Challenge: How To Complete "Throw A Fruit At Hunters Haven" Challenge