Genshin Impact Lithic Spear: Find Out All About This Polearm Here

Lithic Spear is a Polearm weapon in Genshin Impact and these weapons are mostly held by one of two hands. This weapon is very good for dealing great damage from mid-range. All the playable characters cannot equip the polearm and only some specific characters specialize with it for battle. Continue reading this article to know about the latest Genshin Impact update on Lithic Spear.

Genshin Impact Lithic Spear

The Lithic Spear is a weapon which is forged from the rocks of a forest known as the Guyun Stone Forest. This weapon is very well known for its hardness. For every character (from liyue) who equips this weapon gains an attack increase of 7% and a critical rate increase of 3%.

Weapon Details Weapon Type: Polearm Weapon Rarity: Lithic Axiom - Subjugating Evil Passive Bonus: Lithic Axiom - Subjugating Evil Passive Bonus Effect: Normal Attack hits have a 20% chance of causing the next Charged Attack performed in the following 10s to deal 40% increased damage. Playable Characters who can use the polearm: Xiao Xiangling Zhongli

Acquisition 1-3 Star Weapons can be obtained as drops or looted from chests, purchased from merchants in the open world. 4 Star Weapons are obtained from Wishes and by Forging it from a blacksmith NPC. 5 Star Weapons are primarily obtained through Wishes or Gacha Pulls.

Combat Mechanism Normal attacks from this weapon can stack up to 5-6 rapid melee attacks in mid-range. Playable Characters who can wield the polearm can charge up a strong attack which varies depending on the character you are using. Regardless, executing a charged attack consumes stamina.



Genshin Impact Tier List

Tier SS Diluc Attacker Weapon - Claymore Bennett - Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Sword Klee Attacker Weapon - Catalyst Childe(Tartaglia) Attacker Weapon - Bow Mona Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst Xingqui Support, Attacker Weapon - Sword Ganyu Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow Venti Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow

Tier S Keqing Attacker Weapon - Sword Fischl Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow Razor Attacker Weapon - Claymore Jean Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon: Sword Qiqi Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Zhongli Support Weapon - Polearm Albedo Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Ningguang Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst

Tier A Xinyan Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Xiangling Attacker, Support Weapon - Polearm Barbara Support, Healer Weapon - Catalysts Diona Support, Healer Weapon - Bow Chongyun Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Noelle Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Claymore Sucrose Support Weapon - Catalyst Beidou Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore

Tier B Kaeya Attacker, Support Weapon: Sword Lisa AttackerSupport Weapon: Catalyst Traveller(Anemo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Traveller(Geo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Amber Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow



