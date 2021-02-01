Genshin Impact Lithic Spear: Find Out All About This Polearm Here

Lithic Spear is a Polearm weapon in Genshin Impact and these weapons are mostly held by one of two hands. This weapon is very good for dealing great damage from mid-range. All the playable characters cannot equip the polearm and only some specific characters specialize with it for battle. Continue reading this article to know about the latest Genshin Impact update on Lithic Spear.
Also read | Pokemon Go Noivern: How To Catch Noivern? A Clear, Step By Step Guide
Genshin Impact Lithic Spear
Also read | Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details
The Lithic Spear is a weapon which is forged from the rocks of a forest known as the Guyun Stone Forest. This weapon is very well known for its hardness. For every character (from liyue) who equips this weapon gains an attack increase of 7% and a critical rate increase of 3%.
- Weapon Details
- Weapon Type: Polearm
- Weapon Rarity: Lithic Axiom - Subjugating Evil
- Passive Bonus: Lithic Axiom - Subjugating Evil
- Passive Bonus Effect: Normal Attack hits have a 20% chance of causing the next Charged Attack performed in the following 10s to deal 40% increased damage.
- Playable Characters who can use the polearm:
- Acquisition
- 1-3 Star Weapons can be obtained as drops or looted from chests, purchased from merchants in the open world.
- 4 Star Weapons are obtained from Wishes and by Forging it from a blacksmith NPC.
- 5 Star Weapons are primarily obtained through Wishes or Gacha Pulls.
- Combat Mechanism
- Normal attacks from this weapon can stack up to 5-6 rapid melee attacks in mid-range.
- Playable Characters who can wield the polearm can charge up a strong attack which varies depending on the character you are using. Regardless, executing a charged attack consumes stamina.
Genshin Impact Tier List
- Tier SS
- Diluc
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Bennett -
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Sword
- Klee
- Attacker
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Childe(Tartaglia)
- Mona
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Xingqui
- Support, Attacker
- Weapon - Sword
- Ganyu
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Venti
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Tier S
- Keqing
- Fischl
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
- Razor
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Jean
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon: Sword
- Qiqi
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Zhongli
- Albedo
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Ningguang
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Tier A
- Xinyan
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Xiangling
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Polearm
- Barbara
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Catalysts
- Diona
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Bow
- Chongyun
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Noelle
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Claymore
- Sucrose
- Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Beidou
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Tier B
- Kaeya
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Sword
- Lisa
- AttackerSupport
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Traveller(Anemo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Traveller(Geo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Amber
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
Also read | Pokemon Go Charizard: How To Catch Charizard? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Pokemon Go Klefki: How To Catch Klefki? A Clear, Step By Step Guide