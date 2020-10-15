Genshin Impact Look Around Mingyun Village: Read Full Guide For Side Quest

In Genshin Impact, players will encounter a ghost in the Mingyun Village in their travels through Teyvat. This ghost will give them a side quest known as "The Tree Who Stands Alone". Looking around the Mingyun village is one of the objectives of this side quest in which the players need to search through this village. Continue reading to know how to complete this quest.

Genshin Impact Look Around MIngyun Village Quest

In the quest, it says that the player needs to look for a strange will. But there will not be any markings on the map which makes it even more difficult to find. So the very first thing after getting the quest is to into the wooden house nearby. There will be a book inside and interacting with these lost notes is the first objective of this quest.

After completing the first objective, the next job is to explore four of the nearby locations. The player needs to find one rolled up piece of paper in each of the four locations. It can be found in a mine that can be found in all 4 directions, each, west, north and south. These four areas will also have a mark on the map.

In all of these mines, players will be able to find a lot of ore. One of the best ways to loot all these ores without wasting too much time is to have a character equipped who can use greatsword, as it helps in bursting through these ores and looting them quickly.

Now for the final part, after collecting all four of these quest items its time to collect the treasure. There will be a marked location on the map which will lead the players to the highest part of the hill. After reaching that marked spot, locate a large tree that has red coloured leaves. Right under this tree, there will be a buried treasure which needs to be collected for completing the quest. Walking towards the tree and digging up will do the job. As for the materials, there will be primo gems and some more loot in this chest.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact