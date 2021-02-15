Genshin Impact Mimi: When Is Mimi Going To Be Released? Find Out

One of the seven nations in the Teyvat region of Genshin Impact is known as Inazuma. This nation's people worship the Raiden Shogun, Baal, and the Electro Archon - The Inazuma Bakufu. Recently, the government took steps for isolationism, and the Inazuma Bakufu has started revolting. As for the characters that will be released soon, one of them is known as Mimi and she will be a Hydro element user. Here is a guide on Mimi in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mimi

There are a total of 8 characters which are going to be released but not much is known about them. Their names, elements and weapon of choice are revealed as of now. Here is a list of these characters:

Hu Tao - Pyro Polearm

Mimi - Hydro Catalyst

Yunjin - Geo Polearm

YaoYao - Dendro Catalyst

Sayu - Anemo Claymore

Kazuha - Anemo Sword

Rosaria - Cyro Polearm

Shenli - Cryo Claymore

Mimi is most likely going to be a catalyst user of Hydro Elements. Another piece of news is that she could be a 4 star or a 5-star character. Mimi belongs to or is affiliated with the region of Inazuma. There is a big chance that she could play an important role in the story chapter when is released.

Genshin Impact Update - System Changes

Archive addition: Living Beings Records information on enemies defeated and living things caught or discovered. Travelers can consult the Living Beings section of the Archive to view how many times they have defeated different enemies and also review tutorials for certain enemies.

New conversion function on Crafting Bench: Combining some Character Ascension Materials with Dust of Azoth at a Crafting Bench lets you convert their Elemental Type.

Travelers' profile pages will now include Achievement progress and a Character Showcase.

Controller support added for devices running iOS 14 or above. Currently, the following controllers are supported: Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth Version), Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, some other Bluetooth Wireless Controllers designed for iOS.

On the Weapon Enhancement screen, holding the selected material will add it rapidly.

A quick delete function has been added to the mailbox. Does not delete unread mail or mail with unclaimed attachments.

New photography method added for the PS4 version. Take a photo and save it to the PS4's local storage in one single action.

