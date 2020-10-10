Genshin Impact Noblesse Oblige: Here Is A Brief Guide On This Artifact

In Genshin Impact, artifacts are the equipment or the gear for the characters. Most RPG games use various equipment like Helmets, Chest plate, Leggings, Boots, etc but Genshin Impact has all of them put into different categories which are 5 in total. Continue reading to know about the nobless oblige artifact.

Genshin Impact Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige can be called as one of the best artifact sets in Genshin Impact. It is mainly used to empower the Elemental burst ability of any character. As for the list of characters who are best suited for this artifact are, Geo Traveler, Jean, Kaeya, Xingqiu and Lisa. The two effects that this artifact provides is powering the elemental burst damage, and empowering all the characters in a party using the elemental burst ability. The Noblesse Oblige consists of 5 pieces which are mentioned below:

Royal Flora

Royal Plume

Royal Pocket Watch

Royal Silver Urn

Royal Masque

To obtain these pieces, players will have to go to the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern locations, and checking in the chests, through various quests, through the gacha pulls/draws/wishes. Also, the stats and bonuses that are connected with each Artifact mostly are randomised, the boosted stats follow a pattern based on the category of the Artifact which is mentioned below.

Flower of Life - HP

- HP Plume of Death - Attack (Flat)

- Attack (Flat) Sands of Eon - Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Elemental Mastery, Elemental Recharge

- Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Elemental Mastery, Elemental Recharge Goblet of Eonothem - Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Bonus Damage

- Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Bonus Damage Circlet of Logos - Attack (%), Defense (%), HP (%), Elemental Mastery, Elemental Recharge, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Healing Bonus

Genshin Impact Tier List Starting from S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

