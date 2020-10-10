Genshin Impact Noblesse Oblige: Here Is A Brief Guide On This Artifact

In Genshin Impact, artifacts are the equipment or the gear for the characters. Most RPG games use various equipment like Helmets, Chest plate, Leggings, Boots, etc but Genshin Impact has all of them put into different categories which are 5 in total. Continue reading to know about the nobless oblige artifact.
Also read | Genshin Impact: How To Get Stone Of Remembrance In Game?
Noblesse Oblige can be called as one of the best artifact sets in Genshin Impact. It is mainly used to empower the Elemental burst ability of any character. As for the list of characters who are best suited for this artifact are, Geo Traveler, Jean, Kaeya, Xingqiu and Lisa. The two effects that this artifact provides is powering the elemental burst damage, and empowering all the characters in a party using the elemental burst ability. The Noblesse Oblige consists of 5 pieces which are mentioned below:
Also read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Doom's Domain? Learn About Location
To obtain these pieces, players will have to go to the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern locations, and checking in the chests, through various quests, through the gacha pulls/draws/wishes. Also, the stats and bonuses that are connected with each Artifact mostly are randomised, the boosted stats follow a pattern based on the category of the Artifact which is mentioned below.
Also read | Genshin Impact 1.1 Nerfs: All You Need To Know About Nerf Leak
Also read | Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: Know Location Guide For All Coins In Fortnite
Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact