Genshin Impact Osial: Who Defeated This Ancient God And Sea Monster?

According to the Genshin Impact lore, there was an ancient god known by the name Osial that was defeated by Rex Lapis. This happened during the Archon War which took place two thousand years ago. Rex Lapis used the stone spears to seal Osial under the ocean within Guyun Stone Forest. Later on, Childe released Osial during Heart of Glaze to lure out the Archon in order to steal his Gnosis.
As mentioned above, Osial is a feared ancient god and a sea monster which was defeated by Rex Lapis during the Archon War 2000 years ago. Guyun Stone Forest is where it was sealed by Rex Lapis to the ocean floor using his stone spears.
Zhongli has said that this battle of Osial and Rex Lapis is an ancient grudge and both of them had been enemies for a long-time for unknown reasons. The people of Liyue have always loved the tales of Rex Lapis' victory over this dangerous and powerful sea monster along with many other monsters.
Childe, later on, managed to unleash Osial using the Fatui-manufactured Sigils of Permission and this took place during "Heart of Glaze". Even though this sea-monster was trapped and sealed off for two thousand years, his strength showed no signs of weakening and it easily broke the Guizhong Ballistas when Childe tried to use them. This god of the ancient times was defeated again and was resealed after Ningguang dropped the Jade Chamber on it.
In the latest update of Genshin Impact, the players will be able to stock up on weapons and characters in "Dance of Lanterns" to make their party stronger in combat.
