Genshin Impact Osial: Who Defeated This Ancient God And Sea Monster?

According to the Genshin Impact lore, there was an ancient god known by the name Osial that was defeated by Rex Lapis. This happened during the Archon War which took place two thousand years ago. Rex Lapis used the stone spears to seal Osial under the ocean within Guyun Stone Forest. Later on, Childe released Osial during Heart of Glaze to lure out the Archon in order to steal his Gnosis.

Also read | Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Potion; Know Details

Genshin Impact Osial

Also read | Kingdom Hearts PC Collection: Epic Games Announces The Release Date For A PC Version

As mentioned above, Osial is a feared ancient god and a sea monster which was defeated by Rex Lapis during the Archon War 2000 years ago. Guyun Stone Forest is where it was sealed by Rex Lapis to the ocean floor using his stone spears.

Zhongli has said that this battle of Osial and Rex Lapis is an ancient grudge and both of them had been enemies for a long-time for unknown reasons. The people of Liyue have always loved the tales of Rex Lapis' victory over this dangerous and powerful sea monster along with many other monsters.

Childe, later on, managed to unleash Osial using the Fatui-manufactured Sigils of Permission and this took place during "Heart of Glaze". Even though this sea-monster was trapped and sealed off for two thousand years, his strength showed no signs of weakening and it easily broke the Guizhong Ballistas when Childe tried to use them. This god of the ancient times was defeated again and was resealed after Ningguang dropped the Jade Chamber on it.

Genshin Impact Update

In the latest update of Genshin Impact, the players will be able to stock up on weapons and characters in "Dance of Lanterns" to make their party stronger in combat.

Event Wish Duration 2021-02-17 18:00:00 - 2021-03-02 15:59:59

Event Wish Details In this event wish, the 5-star promotional character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) will get a huge drop-rate boost. In this event wish, the 4-star characters "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Trial by Fire" Bennett (Pyro), and "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro) will get a huge drop-rate boost. The "Test Run" trial event will be open during this event wish. Players are allowed to use fixed lineups which will contain the selected trial characters to enter specific stages and test them out. Completing the challenges will reward the players with the corresponding rewards

(Above times are all displayed according to your server time.)

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 12 To Feb 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also read | AC Valhalla Caustow Castle Location: Where Is The Area In Game?