Genshin Impact Primogems Farm: Check Out Best Ways For Farming

Farming is a term used in games which means to collect things like coins, currency items and more. In Genshin Impact, one of the most essential currencies is Primogems. These give the players the opportunity to acquire Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates which allow them to grant wishes or can also be used to purchase resin. Here are some of the best ways to gain Primogems.

Also read | Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact Primogems Farm

Also read | Fortnite Skull Trooper Challenges: List Of All Challenges To Unlock Back Blin

1. Daily Commissions - At the Adventure Rank 12, the daily commissions become available. It is one of the most accessible ways to farm these Primogems. Players will every day receive 4 commissions from the Adventurers' Guild. 10 Primogems are awarded for each commission and completing all the 4 will give an additional 20 Primogems. So all this totals up to 60 Primogems each day.

2. Spiral Abyss - The Spiral Abyss is made available to the players at the Adventure Rank of 20. For every floor, a reward of 150 Primogems is given. One thing to note is that these floors are difficult to clear out. The beginners are provided a different method to help them clear this abyss. For the time being, 12 floors are available which makes up to 1,200 primogems per month.

3. Opening Chests - Chests can be easily found all across the world of Genshin Impact. When players opening them, it rewards with Primogems. Players just need to find them for which a nice map is also provided.

Common: 0-2 Primogems

Exquisite: 2-5 Primogems

Precious: 5-10 Primogems

Luxurious: 10+ Primogems

Shrine: 40 Primogems (Once off)

Also read | Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenges: Here's Complete List

4. Monthly Card - The monthly card provides with 300 Genesis Crystals immediately along with 90 Primogems per day. Genesis Crystals can be further converted into Primogems as well. This makes up to around 3,000 Primogems per month. So this monthly card will double up whatever a player earns as a F2P player.

5. Battle Pass - The Battle Pass will also be made available for the players at Adventure Rank 20. It can be termed as a seasonal feature that provides a specific set of rewards. Players just need to keep levelling up the battle pass. The premium Battle Pass will provide the players with The Primogem reward. Currently, when players reach the Level 50 (max) battle pass, it rewards with 680 Primogems.

Also read | Genshin Impact Noblesse Oblige: Here Is A Brief Guide On This Artifact

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo