Genshin Impact Recipe Location Guide That You Must Check Out

In the world of Genshin Impact, having food items that can help in recovering health is very important, especially if a player doesn't have a healer in the team. Many of the food items can also provide boosts in various stats of the character which includes stamina, attack, defence, and critical strike rate. These food items can be cooked by using proper ingredients and for that, a recipe is required. Here is everything you need to know about the recipe locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Recipe Location

Recipe Locations For Stat-Based Food

Adeptus' Temptation: Obtained from the chest after completing the 3 Divine Birds mini-quest and reaching the very top of Qingyun Peak.

Obtained from the chest after completing the 3 Divine Birds mini-quest and reaching the very top of Qingyun Peak. Almond Tofu: Obtain from Wangshu Inn's Kitchen.

Obtain from Wangshu Inn's Kitchen. Calla Lily Seafood Soup: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 30

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 30 Cold Cut Platter: Obtained from Eagle's Gate dungeon near Cape Oath.

Obtained from Eagle's Gate dungeon near Cape Oath. Come and Get It: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 40.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 40. Fisherman's Toast: Available by default.

Available by default. Fried Radish Balls: Available by default.

Available by default. Jade Parcel: Obtain from Xiangling during the Cooking Showdown quest.

Obtain from Xiangling during the Cooking Showdown quest. Jewelry Soup: Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang.

Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang. Jueyun Chili Chicken: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 20.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 20. Pile 'Em Up: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 40.

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 40. Qingce Stir Fry: Purchased from Ms. Bai in Qingce Village for 5000 Mora.

Purchased from Ms. Bai in Qingce Village for 5000 Mora. Satisfying Salad: Available by default.

Available by default. Sauteed Matsutake: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 35.

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 35. Golden crab: Obtained during Mona's Story Quest, requires Diluc's story quest to be completed, Adventurer Rank 38, 1 Story key in order to start.

Recipe Locations For HP-Recovery based food

Black-Back Perch Stew: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 30.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 30. Chicken-Mushroom Skewer: ﻿Available by default.

﻿Available by default. Crystal Shrimp: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 25.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 25. Flaming Red Bolognese: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 20.

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 20. Grilled Tiger Fish: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 15.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 15. Matsutake Meat Roll: Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang.

Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang. Mondstadt Hash Brown: Obtained from the Temple of the Wolf Dungeon.

Obtained from the Temple of the Wolf Dungeon. Mushroom Pizza: Obtained from a Hilichurl camp Precious chest in Stormterror's Lair, located directly above the "o" of terror in the world map.

Obtained from a Hilichurl camp Precious chest in Stormterror's Lair, located directly above the "o" of terror in the world map. Radish Veggie Soup: Available by default.

Available by default. Squirrel Fish: Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 35.

Purchased from Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue. Requires Adventurer Rank 35. Sweet Madame: Available by default.

Recipe Locations For Revival based food

Crab, Ham, and Veggie Bake: Obtained from the commission quest "Food Delivery" from Sara in Good Hunter, Mondstadt.

Obtained from the commission quest "Food Delivery" from Sara in Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Stir-Fried Filet: Obtained from Mingyun Village*

Obtained from Mingyun Village* Golden Shrimp Balls: Obtained from a commissions quest in Liyue.

Obtained from a commissions quest in Liyue. Mondstadt Grilled Fish: Available by default.

Available by default. Mora Meat: Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang.

Obtained during the Custodian of Clouds quest in Mt. Aozang. Steak: Available by default.

Available by default. Tea Break Pancake: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 15.

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 15. Teyvat Fried Egg: Available by default.

Recipe Locations For Stamina based food

Barbatos Ratarouille: Talk to Vind at Stormbearer's Point.

Talk to Vind at Stormbearer's Point. Cream Stew: Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 25

Purchased from Good Hunter, Mondstadt. Requires Adventurer Rank 25 Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup: Purchased from Bubu's Pharmacy, Liyue for 2500 Mora

Purchased from Bubu's Pharmacy, Liyue for 2500 Mora Northern Smoked Chicken: Obtained from a Seelie activated chest in Stormterror's Lair.

Obtained from a Seelie activated chest in Stormterror's Lair. Sticky Honey Roast: Obtained from the Jean's Story Quest, requires Adventurer Rank 34 & 1 Story key.

Obtained from the Jean's Story Quest, requires Adventurer Rank 34 & 1 Story key. Zhongyuan Chop Suey: Obtaind from the "Old Tastes Die Hard" quest from Mr. Zhu at the village in between Luhua Pool and the nearest Statue of The Seven at its southeast.

Obtaind from the "Old Tastes Die Hard" quest from Mr. Zhu at the village in between Luhua Pool and the nearest Statue of The Seven at its southeast. Noodles with Mountain Delicacies: Purchased from Ms. Bai in Qingce Village for 2500 Mora.

Recipe Locations For Unique Character food

Caelum Terra Mora Meat: Chance to obtain when cooking Mora Meat with Ningguang.

Chance to obtain when cooking Mora Meat with Ningguang. A Buoyant Breeze: Chance to obtain when cooking Barbatos Ratatouille with Venti.

Chance to obtain when cooking Barbatos Ratatouille with Venti. Outrider's Champion Steak(Amber): Chance to obtain when cooking steak with Amber.

Chance to obtain when cooking steak with Amber. Fruity Skewers: Chance to obtain when cooking Chicken Mushroom Skewer with Kaeya.

Chance to obtain when cooking Chicken Mushroom Skewer with Kaeya. Mysterious Bolognese: Chance to obtain when cooking Flaming Red Bolognese with Lisa.

Chance to obtain when cooking Flaming Red Bolognese with Lisa. Invigorating Pizza: Chance to obtain when cooking Mushroom Pizza with Jean.

Chance to obtain when cooking Mushroom Pizza with Jean. Supreme Wisdom(Life): Chance to obtain when cooking Satisfying Salad with Mona.

Chance to obtain when cooking Satisfying Salad with Mona. Die Heilige Sinfonie: Chance to obtain when making a Cold Cut Platter with Fischl.

Chance to obtain when making a Cold Cut Platter with Fischl. Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt: Chance to obtain when cooking Pile 'Em Up with Diluc.

Chance to obtain when cooking Pile 'Em Up with Diluc. Lighter-than-air Pancakes: Chance to obtain when cooking Tea Break Pancakes with Noelle.

Chance to obtain when cooking Tea Break Pancakes with Noelle. Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish: Chance to obtain when cooking Black-Back Perch stew with Xiangling.

Chance to obtain when cooking Black-Back Perch stew with Xiangling. Spicy Stew: Chance to obtain when making Cream Stews with Barbara.

Chance to obtain when making Cream Stews with Barbara. Puppy-Paw Hash Brown: Chance to obtain when making Mondstadt Hashbrowns with Razor.

Chance to obtain when making Mondstadt Hashbrowns with Razor. Countryside Delicacy: Chance to obtain when cooking Crystal Shrimps with Xingqiu.

Chance to obtain when cooking Crystal Shrimps with Xingqiu. Survival Grilled Fish: Chance to obtain when cooking Grilled Tiger Fish with Keqing.

Chance to obtain when cooking Grilled Tiger Fish with Keqing. Flash-Fried Filet: Chance to obtain when cooking Stir-Fried Filet with Beidou.

Chance to obtain when cooking Stir-Fried Filet with Beidou. Fishy Toast: Chance to obtain when making a Fisherman's Toast with Klee.

Chance to obtain when making a Fisherman's Toast with Klee. Teyvat Charred Egg: Chance to obtain when frying a Teyvat Fried Egg with Bennett.

Chance to obtain when frying a Teyvat Fried Egg with Bennett. Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies: Chance to obtain when cooking Noodles with mountain delicacies with Chongyun.

Chance to obtain when cooking Noodles with mountain delicacies with Chongyun. No Tomorrow: Chance to obtain when making a Come & Get it with Qiqi.

Chance to obtain when making a Come & Get it with Qiqi. Nutritious Meal (V. 593): Chance to obtain when baking a Crab, Ham, & Veggie Bake with Sucrose.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact Download can be easily initiated for the PS4, iOS, and Android gamers by going to their device's respective online store and installing directly from there. For the PC players, they can go to the official website of miHoYo and download the game from there. It is also the main and first source of any new updates like the addition of new characters, fixing of bugs, or more.

