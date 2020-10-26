Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Martial Artist Set Location Details And Properties

The martial artist set is an important accessory which grants special set bonuses to the characters who equip it in Genshin Impact. Read on to know more.

One of the Artifact sets in Genshin Impact is the Martial Artist set. These Artifacts can be considered as accessories which when equipped by characters of the game will increase certain stats and also grants set bonuses on wearing a 2-piece or 4-piece of a set. Genshin Impact download is available for all the major gaming platforms except for Xbox. Those who want to try it out can visit the online stores of their respective devices and install the game as it is a free-to-play title.

Genshin Impact Martial Artist Set Location

As mentioned above, this is one of the artifacts in Genshin Impact and grants a specific amount of bonus to the players who equip it.

  • The five pieces that this set contains are mentioned below:
    • Martial Artist’s Red Flower
    • Martial Artist’s Feathered Accessory
    • Martial Artist’s Water Hourglass
    • Martial Artist’s Wine Cup
    • Martial Artist’s Bandana
  • Players can obtain the set pieces from:
    • Occasionally found in chests.
    • Obtained as a reward for certain Quests.
    • Can be obtained through Wishes (Gacha Pulls).
  • Set bonus that the Martial Artist Set Grants:
    • 2-piece Set Bonus: Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack Damage by up to 15%.
    • 4-piece Set Bonus: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack Damage by up to 25% for a duration of 8 seconds.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters

  • Venti 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
    • Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
  • Diluc 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
    • Elemental Burst: Dawn
  • Fischl 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
    • Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
  • Qiqi 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

A-Tier Characters

  • Jean 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
    • Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
  • Keqing 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
    • Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
  • Traveller (Anemo) 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
    • Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
  • Xiangling 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
    • Elemental Burst: Pyronado
  • Razor 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
  • Xaio 
    • Element: Ameno (wind)
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
    • Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
  • Mona 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
    • Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
  • Barbara 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin 
    • Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.

B-Tier Characters

  • Traveller (Geo) 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
    • Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
  • Klee 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
    • Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
  • Chongyun 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
  • Bennett 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
    • Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage

C-Tier Characters

  • Kaeya 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
    • Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
  • Lisa 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Violet Arc 
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
  • Beidou 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
    • Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
  • Ningguang 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
    • Elemental Burst: Starshatter
  • Sucrose 
    • Element: Anemo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
    • Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
  • Xingqiu 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
    • Elemental Burst: Raincutter
  • Noelle 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Breastplate
    • Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time

D-Tier Characters

  • Amber 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
    • Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain

