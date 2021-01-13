Genshin Impact Redeem Code For Free Primogems To Spend On Ganyu: How To Redeem?

Genshin Impact is ascending in fame constantly. Players from all around the globe are rushing to buy the game to check it out. With rich and diverse questline, the fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. There are a vast number of challenges, tasks and more that players can attempt to complete in either solo or in online mode. However, currently, many players are wondering about Ganyu and how to get more or free Primogems to unlock the character. If you have been wondering about Genshin Impact redeem codes for free Primogems, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get free Primogems for Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has finally introduced Ganyu and her banner, Adrift In The Harbour in the game. Many players are rushing through to get the character as soon as possible. However, you need to have the in-game currency to unlock her, which is actually a problem for many. Nevertheless, the game offers free in-game currency if you have the right Genshin Impact redeem code for free Primogems to spend on Ganyu. So if you are short of a few bucks to get Ganyu in the RPG, below are redeem codes you have been looking for -

Genshin Impact redeem code is “153YuSaenh” - It offers 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer EXP

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

These Promo codes can be redeemed to obtain various rewards, items and more. However, before you go to redeem your code for Genshin Impact, you will have to log in to your account and make sure you have created a character in the game and have linked your miHoYo account in the User Center. If not, then you will be unable to redeem the code.

Redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Now, visit the Genshin Impact promo code redeem page

Here, you will have to pick the server in which you play the game

Then, enter the nickname of the character and promo code

Finally, press "Redeem."

As per miHoYo, once you have redeemed a code, you will receive the reward item via in-game mail. However, you must pay attention to the redemption conditions and validity period of the redemption code as the redeem codes in Genshin Impact cannot be redeemed after it expires. Also, each code can only be used once and the same character cannot use redemption codes of the same type more than once. The game developer also states that after redeeming a code, the redemption cannot be revoked, so make sure you log into the correct account before redeeming the code.

