Genshin Impact Royal Spear: Know All About This Ancient Lance Weapon Here

The Royal Spear in Genshin Impact is a lance which was once kept in the collection of a noble who ruled over Mondstadt. It is said to be a product of premium materials and masterful partisanship. Due to this the weapon has always stayed as sharp as it was on the day it was first forged. Continue reading this article to know all about this Royal Spear and the latest Genshin Impact Update.

Genshin Impact Royal Spear

Royal Spear Information

Weapon Type - Polearm

Base attack - 44

Rarity - 4 star

Bonus Effect - Attack + 6.0%

Skill - The skill that this weapon provides is known as - Focus. When a user damages an opponent using this weapon, it increases the critical rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. One critical hit will remove all stacks.

Description - This polearm was once cherished by a member of the old nobility that governed Mondstadt long ago. Although it has never seen the light of day. it is still incomparably sharp.

How to Obtain - Starglitter Exchange

Genshin Impact Tier List

Tier SS Diluc Attacker Weapon - Claymore Bennett - Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Sword Klee Attacker Weapon - Catalyst Childe(Tartaglia) Attacker Weapon - Bow Mona Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst Xingqui Support, Attacker Weapon - Sword Ganyu Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow Venti Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow

Tier S Keqing Attacker Weapon - Sword Fischl Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow Razor Attacker Weapon - Claymore Jean Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon: Sword Qiqi Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Zhongli Support Weapon - Polearm Albedo Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Ningguang Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst

Tier A Xinyan Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Xiangling Attacker, Support Weapon - Polearm Barbara Support, Healer Weapon - Catalysts Diona Support, Healer Weapon - Bow Chongyun Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Noelle Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Claymore Sucrose Support Weapon - Catalyst Beidou Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore

Tier B Kaeya Attacker, Support Weapon: Sword Lisa AttackerSupport Weapon: Catalyst Traveller(Anemo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Traveller(Geo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Amber Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow



