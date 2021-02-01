Genshin Impact Royal Spear: Know All About This Ancient Lance Weapon Here

The Royal Spear in Genshin Impact is a lance which was once kept in the collection of a noble who ruled over Mondstadt. It is said to be a product of premium materials and masterful partisanship. Due to this the weapon has always stayed as sharp as it was on the day it was first forged. Continue reading this article to know all about this Royal Spear and the latest Genshin Impact Update.
Genshin Impact Royal Spear
Royal Spear Information
- Weapon Type - Polearm
- Base attack - 44
- Rarity - 4 star
- Bonus Effect - Attack + 6.0%
- Skill - The skill that this weapon provides is known as - Focus. When a user damages an opponent using this weapon, it increases the critical rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. One critical hit will remove all stacks.
- Description - This polearm was once cherished by a member of the old nobility that governed Mondstadt long ago. Although it has never seen the light of day. it is still incomparably sharp.
- How to Obtain - Starglitter Exchange
Genshin Impact Tier List
- Tier SS
- Diluc
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Bennett -
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Sword
- Klee
- Attacker
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Childe(Tartaglia)
- Mona
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Xingqui
- Support, Attacker
- Weapon - Sword
- Ganyu
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Venti
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Tier S
- Keqing
- Fischl
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
- Razor
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Jean
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon: Sword
- Qiqi
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Zhongli
- Albedo
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Ningguang
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Tier A
- Xinyan
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Xiangling
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Polearm
- Barbara
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Catalysts
- Diona
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Bow
- Chongyun
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Noelle
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Claymore
- Sucrose
- Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Beidou
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Tier B
- Kaeya
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Sword
- Lisa
- AttackerSupport
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Traveller(Anemo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Traveller(Geo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Amber
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
