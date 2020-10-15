Genshin Impact Ruin Guard Location: Here Are Location Details Of Ruin Guards

Genshin Impact has a lot of awesome mechanisms and features for its player base. But this also includes tough enemies like the Ruin Guard. The difficulty of defeating this guard stands somewhere in mid to high levels. Although he is a great resource for finding the Chaos Devices, he should not be taken lightly. Here are some of the sure locations for finding the Ruin Guard.
The Ruin Guard of Genshin Impact can be pretty powerful for the players who are low level. But even the higher level players summon an archer for battling it out with this guard. Most would choose Amber (if you are lucky enough to get her with that 0.6% drop rate), but even Venti can easily finish a battle like this.
For the Mondstadt location, players will be able to find a Ruin Guard in the Thousand Winds Temple. Now for the Ruin Guards in Liyue, players should be able to locate one in the southeast direction of Mingyun Village, one in the north direction of the Sea of Clouds, and lastly, one more can be found at the Guili Plains location.
However, your mileage may vary, as they can spawn in all sorts of locations. Additionally, they tend to be around Level 20-25 from what we've played, so watch out if you're under-levelled!
Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:
Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact