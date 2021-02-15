Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter: Check Out The Ruin Hunter Location And More Here

Genshin Impact is the game everybody is discussing at this moment. The free-to-play game has produced huge measures of promotion. The game offers the full bundle for the players at essentially no expense. It has a phenomenal RPG framework that players appreciate. The battle framework has likewise been valued by the players.

It is a dream themed game, so the players have a fluctuating arrangement of energizing natural forces. They have likewise given the players an immense arrangement of missions, supervisors, riddles, secrets, and more to submerge themselves in the game totally. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter.

Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter

The Ruin Hunter is one of the many Elite enemies that the players will face in Genshin Impact. It is from the family of Automatons and belongs to the Abyss Order Faction. The description for this enemy from the Adventurer’s Handbook reads:

A giant alien war machine.

They are said to be remnants from a lost ancient nation. Apparently, the creators opted to forgo the low-performing humanoid-design in pursuit of improved combat effectiveness. They are extremely dangerous both in melee and ranged combat. Considering these mere relics possess such extraordinary power, one cannot help but wonder — what must the civilization that produced them have looked like at its height?

Check out the attacks the Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter can perform below:

Drill Slash

Slash Combo

Whirling Slash

Spinning Thrust

Quad Lasers

Bombardment

Rapid Fire

Focused Beam

Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter Location

Many players have been confused about the Ruin Hunter Location in Genshin Impact. This bloodthirsty enemy can be located at the following locations:

Yaoguang Shoal

Tianqiu Valley

Huaguang Stone Forest

Lingju Pass

Here are the items that players will receive after defeating a ruin hunter:

Chaos Circuit

Chaos Core

Chaos Device

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Dandelion seeds can be used for a variety of recipes, ascensions, and commissions making them an important resource in the game. Dandelions grow freely in Genshin Impact, but there are some places that players can decide to go to if they wish to farm some dandelion seeds for themselves. This isn’t a difficult quest at all, the tricky part is finding and harvesting. The players just need to know where to find these seeds and how to harvest them from the plants. The rest of the task is fairly simple.

Dandelions are most openly found in the regions of Mondstadt. Every day a few dandelions spawn on the gates of the city. Dandelions can also be found in a temple nearby Mondstadt. The last and final location for the Dandelion seeds is the area between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate. This patch of land is filled with some dandelions.

Upon finding these dandelions, the players still need to get their hands on the seed of dandelions. This can be achieved by performing a wind spell. The players need to hit the dandelions with Anemo magic for it to drop the dandelion seed.

