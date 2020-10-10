Genshin Impact Rust Bow Location And Properties You Must Check Out

In Genshin Impact, one of the bows known as the Rust bow is a completely rusted great bow made of iron. In the Genshin Impact lore, it is said that an average person will not even be able to muster enough strength to lift it, let alone firing arrows with it. Continue reading to know all about this Rust bow's properties and the location where you can find it.

Genshin Impact Rust Bow Properties and Location

The passive name for Rust bow is Rapid Firing. The effect this has is that it increases the normal attack damage by a certain percentage. But it also decreases the Aimed shot damage by a certain percentage as well.

Rust Bow Base Attack & Secondary Stats

Rarity - 4 Star

- 4 Star Base Attack at Level 1 - 42

- 42 Secondary Stat Type - Base Attack

- Base Attack Secondary Stat at Level 1 - 9%

Genshin Impact Tier List - Bow

S - Amos' Bow, Skyward Harp, Blackcliff Bow, Sacrificial Bow

- Amos' Bow, Skyward Harp, Blackcliff Bow, Sacrificial Bow A - The Stringless, Rust, Royal Bow, The Viridescent Hunt, Prototype Crescent

- The Stringless, Rust, Royal Bow, The Viridescent Hunt, Prototype Crescent B - Alley Hunter, Favonius Warbow, Compound Bow

- Alley Hunter, Favonius Warbow, Compound Bow C - Raven Bow, Messenger, Ebony Bow, Sharpshooter's Oath, Slingshot, Recurve Bow

- Raven Bow, Messenger, Ebony Bow, Sharpshooter's Oath, Slingshot, Recurve Bow D - Seasoned Hunter's Bow, Hunter's Bow

Genshin Impact Best Bows List

Amos' Bow: Amos' Bow can be considered as the best bow in Genshin Impact. With 46 base attack damage in level 1, it is the highest compared to other bows. Its passive increases the normal attack and aimed shot damage, increases damage from an arrow shot by further for every 0.1 seconds that the arrow is in the air by up to 0.5 seconds.

Skyward Harp: The second best bow in Genshin Impact is the Skyward Harp. With 45 base attack damage in level 1 which is the 2nd highest. Its passive increases the critical damage. Hits will also have a chance for inflicting a small area of effect attack and in dealing Physical attack damage.

Blackcliff Warbow: The third best bow in Genshin Impact is the Blackcliff Warbow. It has a 44 base attack damage in level 1. The passive ability of this bow activates after defeating an enemy. Attack damage gets increased for a duration of 30 seconds and the effect can be stacked by up to a max of 3 stacks.

Sacrificial Bow: The fourth-best bow in Genshin Impact. It deals a 43 base attack damage in level 1. Its passive comes after dealing damage to an enemy with an elemental skill. It can only happen once every 15 - 11 seconds.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo