Genshin Impact Staff Of Homa: Check Out This Brief Guide On This Weapon

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that is developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and the battle system is totally action-based which uses elemental magic. There are many different types of weapons in the game and one of them is known as the Staff of Homa. This polearm is a "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals.
Genshin Impact Staff of Homa
Staff of Homa Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat
- Staff of Homa
- Rarity:5 Star
- Base ATK (Lv.1):46
- Sec. Stat Type: Critical Damage%
- Sec. Stat (Lv.1):14.4
Staff of Homa Ascension
- 1st
- 10k
- x5 Grain of Aerosiderite
- x5 Dead Ley Line Branch
- x3 Slime Condensate
- 2nd
- 20k
- x5 Piece of Aerosiderite
- x18 Dead Ley Line Branch
- x12 Slime Condensate
- 3rd
- 30k
- x9 Piece of Aerosiderite
- x9 Dead Ley Line Leaves
- x9 Slime Secretions
- 4th
- 45k
- x5 Bit of Aerosiderite
- x18 Dead Ley Line Leaves
- x14 Slime Secretions
- 5th
- 55k
- x9 Bit of Aerosiderite
- x14 Ley Line Sprout
- x9 Slime Concentrate
- 6th
- 65k
- x6 Chunk of Aerosiderite
- x27 Ley Line Sprout
- x18 Slime Concentrate
Genshin Impact Tier List
- Tier SS
- Diluc
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Bennett -
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Sword
- Klee
- Attacker
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Childe(Tartaglia)
- Mona
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Xingqui
- Support, Attacker
- Weapon - Sword
- Ganyu
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Venti
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Bow
- Tier S
- Keqing
- Fischl
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
- Razor
- Attacker
- Weapon - Claymore
- Jean
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon: Sword
- Qiqi
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Zhongli
- Albedo
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Ningguang
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Tier A
- Xinyan
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Xiangling
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Polearm
- Barbara
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Catalysts
- Diona
- Support, Healer
- Weapon - Bow
- Chongyun
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Noelle
- Attacker, Support, Healer
- Weapon - Claymore
- Sucrose
- Support
- Weapon - Catalyst
- Beidou
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Claymore
- Tier B
- Kaeya
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Sword
- Lisa
- AttackerSupport
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Traveller(Anemo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Traveller(Geo)
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon - Sword
- Amber
- Attacker, Support
- Weapon: Bow
Genshin Impact Update
