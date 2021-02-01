Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Staff Of Homa: Check Out This Brief Guide On This Weapon

Genshin Impact Staff of Homa polearm is a "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals. Read on to know more about this weapon.

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that is developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and the battle system is totally action-based which uses elemental magic. There are many different types of weapons in the game and one of them is known as the Staff of Homa. This polearm is a "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals. 

Genshin Impact Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat

  • Staff of Homa
    • Rarity:5 Star
    • Base ATK (Lv.1):46
    • Sec. Stat Type: Critical Damage%
    • Sec. Stat (Lv.1):14.4

Staff of Homa Ascension

  • 1st
    • 10k
    • x5 Grain of Aerosiderite
    • x5 Dead Ley Line Branch
    • x3 Slime Condensate
  • 2nd
    • 20k
    • x5 Piece of Aerosiderite
    • x18 Dead Ley Line Branch
    • x12 Slime Condensate
  • 3rd
    • 30k
    • x9 Piece of Aerosiderite
    • x9 Dead Ley Line Leaves
    • x9 Slime Secretions
  • 4th
    • 45k
    • x5 Bit of Aerosiderite
    • x18 Dead Ley Line Leaves
    • x14 Slime Secretions
  • 5th
    • 55k
    • x9 Bit of Aerosiderite
    • x14 Ley Line Sprout
    • x9 Slime Concentrate
  • 6th
    • 65k
    • x6 Chunk of Aerosiderite
    • x27 Ley Line Sprout
    • x18 Slime Concentrate

Genshin Impact Tier List

  • Tier SS
    • Diluc
      • Attacker
      • Weapon - Claymore
    • Bennett -
      • Attacker, Support, Healer
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Klee
      • Attacker
      • Weapon - Catalyst
    • Childe(Tartaglia)
      •  Attacker
      • Weapon - Bow
    • Mona
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Catalyst
    • Xingqui
      • Support, Attacker
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Ganyu
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Bow
    • Venti
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Bow
  • Tier S
    • Keqing
      • Attacker
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Fischl
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon: Bow
    • Razor
      • Attacker
      • Weapon - Claymore
    • Jean
      • Attacker, Support, Healer
      • Weapon: Sword
    • Qiqi
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Zhongli
      • Support
      • Weapon - Polearm
    • Albedo
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Ningguang
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Catalyst
  • Tier A
    • Xinyan
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Claymore
    • Xiangling
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Polearm
    • Barbara
      • Support, Healer
      • Weapon - Catalysts
    • Diona
      • Support, Healer
      • Weapon - Bow
    • Chongyun
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Claymore
    • Noelle
      • Attacker, Support, Healer
      • Weapon - Claymore
    • Sucrose
      • Support
      • Weapon - Catalyst
    • Beidou
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Claymore
  • Tier B
    • Kaeya
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon: Sword
    • Lisa
      • AttackerSupport
      • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Traveller(Anemo)
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Traveller(Geo)
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon - Sword
    • Amber
      • Attacker, Support
      • Weapon: Bow

