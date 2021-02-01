Genshin Impact Staff Of Homa: Check Out This Brief Guide On This Weapon

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that is developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and the battle system is totally action-based which uses elemental magic. There are many different types of weapons in the game and one of them is known as the Staff of Homa. This polearm is a "firewood staff" that was once used in ancient and long-lost rituals.

Also read | Pokemon Go Noivern: How To Catch Noivern? A Clear, Step By Step Guide

Genshin Impact Staff of Homa

Also read | Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details

Staff of Homa Stats - Base ATK & Secondary Stat

Staff of Homa Rarity:5 Star Base ATK (Lv.1):46 Sec. Stat Type: Critical Damage% Sec. Stat (Lv.1):14.4



Staff of Homa Ascension

1st 10k x5 Grain of Aerosiderite x5 Dead Ley Line Branch x3 Slime Condensate

2nd 20k x5 Piece of Aerosiderite x18 Dead Ley Line Branch x12 Slime Condensate

3rd 30k x9 Piece of Aerosiderite x9 Dead Ley Line Leaves x9 Slime Secretions

4th 45k x5 Bit of Aerosiderite x18 Dead Ley Line Leaves x14 Slime Secretions

5th 55k x9 Bit of Aerosiderite x14 Ley Line Sprout x9 Slime Concentrate

6th 65k x6 Chunk of Aerosiderite x27 Ley Line Sprout x18 Slime Concentrate



Genshin Impact Tier List

Tier SS Diluc Attacker Weapon - Claymore Bennett - Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Sword Klee Attacker Weapon - Catalyst Childe(Tartaglia) Attacker Weapon - Bow Mona Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst Xingqui Support, Attacker Weapon - Sword Ganyu Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow Venti Attacker, Support Weapon - Bow

Tier S Keqing Attacker Weapon - Sword Fischl Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow Razor Attacker Weapon - Claymore Jean Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon: Sword Qiqi Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Zhongli Support Weapon - Polearm Albedo Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Ningguang Attacker, Support Weapon - Catalyst

Tier A Xinyan Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Xiangling Attacker, Support Weapon - Polearm Barbara Support, Healer Weapon - Catalysts Diona Support, Healer Weapon - Bow Chongyun Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore Noelle Attacker, Support, Healer Weapon - Claymore Sucrose Support Weapon - Catalyst Beidou Attacker, Support Weapon - Claymore

Tier B Kaeya Attacker, Support Weapon: Sword Lisa AttackerSupport Weapon: Catalyst Traveller(Anemo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Traveller(Geo) Attacker, Support Weapon - Sword Amber Attacker, Support Weapon: Bow



Genshin Impact Update

Also read | Pokemon Go Charizard: How To Catch Charizard? A Step By Step Guide

Also read | Pokemon Go Klefki: How To Catch Klefki? A Clear, Step By Step Guide