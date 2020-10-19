Genshin Impact Sucrose Build: Know All About Best Anemo Support Build

One of the best playable characters in Genshin Impact is Sucrose. In the 3rd Closed beta test, she was unavailable but was also announced as one of the upcoming playable characters by miHoYo. Sucrose is an alchemist who is always curious about everything and also researches bio-alchemy. Continue reading to know all about Sucrose support build.

Genshin Impact Sucrose Build

Sucrose Build Guide - Anemo Support Build

This build empowers Sucrose's Anemo and Swirl damage via Elemental Mastery.

Weapon

Mappa Mare: Elemental Mastery which triggers an Elemental reaction and grants an Elemental damage bonus of 8/10/12/14/16% for a duration of 10 seconds. Maximum times it can be stacked is 2.

Artifact Sets

Instructor : Elemental Mastery / Anemo damage / Attack (2) Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. (4) After using Elemental Skill, increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by up to 120 for a duration of 8 seconds.

: Elemental Mastery / Anemo damage / Attack Viridescent Venerer : Elemental Mastery / Anemo Damage / Attack (2) Anemo damage Bonus of +15% (4) Increases Swirl damage by up to 60%. Also decreases the opponent's Elemental resonance to the element infused in the Swirl by up to 40% for a duration of 10 seconds.

: Elemental Mastery / Anemo Damage / Attack

Sucrose Constellations

Clustered Vacuum Field : Constellation Lv. 1. Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge.

: Constellation Lv. 1. Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge. Beth - Unbound Form : Constellation Lv. 2. The duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 2. The duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2 seconds. Flawless Alchemistress : Constellation Lv. 3. This Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by up to 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 3. This Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by up to 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Alchemania : Constellation Lv. 4. For every 7 of the Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the Cooldown of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by a duration range of 1-7 seconds.

: Constellation Lv. 4. For every 7 of the Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the Cooldown of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by a duration range of 1-7 seconds. Caution - Standard Flask : Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by up to 3. Maximum upgrade level for this constellation is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by up to 3. Maximum upgrade level for this constellation is 15. Chaotic Entropy: Constellation Lv. 6. If Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental Damage Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo