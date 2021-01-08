Genshin Impact Teyvat Times: Learn More About The Genshin Impact Newsletter

Genshin Impact has garnered fame recently. The free-to-play game has a huge player base already. The game is incredibly fun to play with Anime-style combat and characters. The world of Genshin Impact looks like it has taken inspiration from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is an RPG and includes the core features of that too. Players need to wander around the World of Teyvat, gathering items and resources to level up their gear and characters. Many have inquired about Genshin Impact Teyvat Times.

Also read: Genshin Impact Seelie Pet: How To Get Seelie As Your Companion?

Also read: Genshin Impact: Where To Find Ulman For New Treasure Hunting Lost Riches Event?

Genshin Impact Teyvat Times

Tevyat is the world created in which the events of Genshin Impact take place. Teyvat Times is an online newsletter published by MiHoYo containing Travelers' statistics. This data is collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, and MO servers. Tevyat Times records all the events that are happening all around the world in Genshin Impact and provides it as news for the players to know what the other adventurers are upto.

Paimon here, with Issue No. 3 of the Teyvat Times for ya! Be sure to read up on all the latest happenings in Teyvat today~



*All data in this Teyvat Report is as of today, collected from the America, Europe, Asia, and TW, HK, MO Servers.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3gXwbXvC9I — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 29, 2020

Changchang little friend location in Genshin Impact

ChangChang’s Little Friend is a world quest that players can find in Genshin Impact. Players are confused about this quest as many are not clear with the requirements to start this quest. Players need to complete A New Star Approaches Archon Quest in Order to unlock Changchang’s Little Friend quest.

The quest giver is Changchang and he can found north of Liyue Harbor Teleport Point in Liyue. Players need to head there between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM to find Changchang there. Changchang will ask the player to get some food for his dog.

Players need to head to the entrance of Liyue Harbor to find the dog. Changchang little friend location is marked with the quest marker on the map. They need to feed the dog some fowl and head back to Changchang to obtain the rewards for completing this quest. The players will receive 10 Raw meat, 10 Fowl, 10 Fish, 8 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Adventure EXP for completing this quest.

Genshin Impact Equilibrium Quest Bug

A new quest that has made its way into Genshin Impact in update 1.1 is the Equilibrium Quest. The Equilibrium Quest has a bug that is pestering a majority of players. The equilibrium Quest bug is that the quest-specific slime doesn’t appear and the quest cannot be completed. The Equilibrium quest bug is causing a major hindrance for the players, as they are not able to progress further in the story, and even more concerning is that the players are locked out of co-op mode because of this bug.

Also read: Genshin Impact A Land Entombed: Here Is A Walkthrough For This Quest In Genshin Impact

Also read: Genshin Impact Ganyu Banner: Check Out This Ganyu Banner For Latest Update