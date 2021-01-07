Genshin Impact: Where To Find Ulman For New Treasure Hunting Lost Riches Event?

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is introducing a new treasure hunting limited-time event, allowing fans to take on new adventures. The special event has been called 'Lost Riches' and it will require players to search for Iron Coins which can be found across the magical land of Teyvat. But before you do that, you will need to meet Ulman. For those unaware, Ulman is a new NPC (Non-playable character) that has been added to the game for the upcoming event.

Once you meet Ulman, you will gain access to a Treasure Book, along with a unique Treasure-Seeking Seelie. The latter is a special gadget which will essentially guide you through your journey and help track down the hidden coins. After obtaining the coins, you can exchange them for a bunch of exciting rewards.

Where to find Ulman?

Ulman will appear near the Stone Gate area in Liyue. You can find the exact Genshin Impact Ulman location in the video embedded below. However, if you start searching for Ulman right now, there's no way you can find him. This is because he will only appear once the Lost Riches event quest kicks off. According to the game's official website, the Lost Riches event is set to begin on January 8 at 10:00:00. The event will go on for ten days, ending on January 18 at 03:59:59.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is now available for download on various platforms. These include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Unfortunately, the open-world title is currently unavailable on the Xbox One. Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Once you land on the page, you can download the game by just tapping the 'Windows' icon. This will automatically download the game on your PC.

For those looking to download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: Genshin Impact Website