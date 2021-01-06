Genshin Impact Ganyu Banner: Check Out This Ganyu Banner For Latest Update

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and character-switching and uses gacha game monetization for players to obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources.

Genshin Impact Ganyu Banner

Ganyu is a Cryo character, meaning she's going to need healthy amounts of Shiva Jade and Hoarfrost Cores to ascend to her maximum level. You can find Hoarfrost Cores by defeating non-event versions of the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.On occasion, you'll receive Shiva Jade for defeating the Wolf of the North. Shiva Jade can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

For Shiva Jade, Ganyu requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Shiva Jade can be crafted into higher levels using a Crafting Bench. Ganyu requires 46 total Shiva Jades to be maxed out.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



