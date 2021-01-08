Genshin Impact Seelie Pet: How To Get Seelie As Your Companion?

The highly anticipated treasure hunting Lost Riches event has finally gone live in Genshin Impact. The limited-time event tasks players with searching for various Iron Coins that are spread across the magical land of Teyvat. Before you embark on your journey, you are required to meet a new NPC named Ulman who can be found at the Stone Gate location. Once you speak to him, you will be handed a Treasure Book along with a treasure-seeking Seelie. These items will guide you through the mission and help track down the hidden Iron coins.

Genshin Impact Seelie Pet

You will be able to use the Iron coins to purchase various items from the in-game event shop. Interestingly, you can also purchase a new Genshin Impact Seelie Pet that will serve as your permanent companion in the game. The game currently offers a Seelie Pet in three colour options which include the following:

Dayflower

Rose

Curcuma

Players can purchase the Seelie by heading over to the event shop. It will cost you around 280 Iron Coins, so make sure that you have gathered enough. It is also worth noting that you will only have the option to purchase any one of the three colour options listed above. Therefore, it is advised that you decide on the colour you want before proceeding with the purchase. The Lost Riches event went live in Genshin Impact on January 8 and it is set to conclude on January 18.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is now available on various platforms. These include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Unfortunately, the open-world title is currently unavailable on the Xbox One. Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Once you land on the page, you can download the game by just tapping the 'Windows' icon. This will automatically download the game on your PC.

For those looking to download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

