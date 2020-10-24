Genshin Impact The Chi Of Guyun: Full Guide To Find Fragments Near Geo Statues

When Genshin Impact was released, the entire gaming community assumed that it's going to be a clone of Breath of the Wild. But within the first day of its release, it was the most viewed game on the Twitch streaming platform. To be precise, Genshin Impact is the only game to have such a huge success in such a short period of time. Continue reading to know how to search for fragments near the geo statues.

How to Search for Fragments Near Geo Statues

As the players progress through the game, they will come across a quest known as The Chi of Guyun. The Genshin Impact geo statues puzzle is a part of this main quest. To trigger this quest, players will have to talk to Yan'er who can be found at the ruins in Bishui Plain location. Follow the below-mentioned steps to find the fragments:

In the ruins, find three strange stones which can be located near big pieces of amber.

After finding them, the player needs to travel to the Qingce Village. The best way would be to use the fast travel feature.

The next step would be to start finding the fragments. These fragments will give a message after all of them have been found.

Ask the people around the Qingce Village and they will tell the player to go to Granny Ruoxin.

Now the granny will further tell the player about the direction of two of the fragments.

The first one can be found at the Geo Statues and the other one can be located at the top-most part of Qingce Village. This is similar to the Tri-seal unlocking quest which most players may have already finished at this point.

Genshin Impact Download Steps for PC

1. Download and open the PC Client Launcher file.

2. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now".

3. Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher.

4. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files.

5. Download the game.

6. Click to start the game and step into Teyvat, a vast magical world brimming with adventure.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo