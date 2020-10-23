Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed - Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

One of the earlier quests that the players will have to go through in Crown Tundra is one where a set of tasks needs to be completed in order to catch the Pokemon Calyrex. Players will also have an option to get their hands on two other pokemon as well. Here is everything you need to know about this quest.

Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex, Glastrier and Spectrier

For obtaining the Calyrex Steed in Crown Tundra, players will have to solve the Legendary Clue 1 about the King of Bountiful Harvests. To get started with this quest, follow the steps below:

First off, get inside your base and inspect the crown on the table. It is being used by the old man to sleep on, so just let him know that you require it.

Now after getting the crown in hand, go back outside and place it onto the statue.

This will cause Calyrex to spawn, and a battle will start between the player and Calyrex. As of now, it won’t be possible to catch it. Calyrex will instead ask the player for help in finding a horse.

The next thing to do is to talk to every person in the village.

Most important is to talk to the mayor first. It will be easy to spot him through the map as there will be an exclamation point.

After finishing all this, reach the mayor’s house and talk with him again.

Now he will tell you to read some books on his shelves. The only two books that need to be read for this quest are “Hard Crops for the Tundra” and “Reins of Unity.”

Now next step is to get the Carrot Seeds.

Reach the centre of Freezington and there will be an old man standing next to the crops; talk to him.

Give him what he wants, and take the Carrot Seeds.

Time to go back and talk to the King of Bountiful Harvests, aka Calyrex.

At this point, there will be an option to make in planting the seeds. If you plant it in the cemetery, you’ll get the Spectrier steed, who’s a Ghost/Psychic Pokemon.

The second option is to plant the seeds in the mountain, which will give you Glastrier, an Ice/Psychic Pokemon.

After planting the carrot seeds, the horse will start attacking the crops in the town, so run over and defeat it.

It won't be possible to catch the horse this time either. Talk to Calyrex again, and he will inform you about the Reins and hand over a flower petal to you.

Go speak with the Mayor and make the Reins. With the Reins and Carrot in hand, talk with Calyrex, and go to the Crown Shrine together.

A short but very cool cutscene will play, after which you have to fight and catch the Pokemon.

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo