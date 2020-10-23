Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 23 - Oct 27: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Amazon Luna release date, early access, price & more; A new cloud gaming platform emerges

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. Xur locations are quite specific which includes Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. However, Xur location this week is EDC, so head towards him and get an exotic gear for yourself.

Also Read | Phasmophobia mic not working: How to talk in Phasmophobia Voice Chat?

What is Xur selling this week?

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armor for each class. This time he has the Cerberus+1, Lucky Pants, Heart of Inmost Light and Felwinter's Helm. Below is a list of everything you will find after meeting Xur.

This week's weapon in Xur inventory

Cerberus+1 (29 Legendary Shards - Kinetic Auto Rifle - "Because three heads are good, but four are better." —Jeza "Jeopardy" Verlayn)

Heart of Inmost Light (23 Legendary Shards - Titan Chest Armor - On the cusp between life and light, between death and destruction.)

Felwinter's Helm (23 Legendary Shards - Warlock Helmet - "To survive out here, you need eyes in the back of your head." —Lord Felwinter)

Lucky Pants (23 Legendary Shards - Hunter Leg Armor - "What? No, I didn't illegally mod the holster. These are just really lucky pants!" —Cayde-6)

Five of Swords (Enables modifiers in Nightfall strikes. More challenging modifiers apply larger score multipliers.)

Also Read | How long is Fortnitemares going to last? When is it ending? Know details

Promo Image ~ Destiny 2 Twitter

Also Read | iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max discontinued by Apple to boost iPhone 12 sales; Read ahead