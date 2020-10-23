Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Gameplay And Other Additional Information

Ubisoft has been one of the most prominent game developers in the gaming community lately. Their upcoming game ' Immortals Fenyx Rising' has been creating a lot of hype amongst the gamers. They want to know about Immortals Fenyx Rising release date so they can enjoy this new action-adventure video game themselves. Read more to know about the Immortals Fenyx Rising release date and other details.

Immortals Fenyx Rising release date

Ubisoft’s upcoming game, Immortals Fenyx Rising has been scheduled to launch on December 3, 2020. The makers have released a free Demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising that has been live from October 22, 2020. The players can access this free demo mode till October 29, 2020. Apart from this, there might also be an early access period for all the Ubisoft account holders. The players have also been asking a number of other questions about the game. So we have decided to answer them right here. Read more to know other details about Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Is Immortals Fenyx Rising multiplayer?

Zeus and Prometheus share the tale of Fenyx, the only one who can save the Greek gods from Typhon, the deadliest titan in Greek mythology. — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) October 22, 2020

The players have been asking, “is Immortals Fenyx Rising multiplayer”. Immortals Fenyx Rising multiplayer has been trending lately because of its amazing gameplay. The players might be disappointed to know that the game currently has no multiplayer option. The current Demo version of the open-world game does not support multiplayer gaming. But there is a small possibility that the makers might add Immortals Fenyx Rising multiplayer after receiving a lot of positive response from their players. The game has also been getting a lot of praises for its gameplay. It is said that Ubisoft has brought in some elements from their Assasins Creed and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay.

More about Ubisoft upcoming games

Ubisoft’s upcoming game Far Cry 6 has certainly given the players an insight into the game’s next villain. They have confirmed Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring to be the Far Cry 6’s next villain. The makers have also named the game, Polar Cry and it will be based in Yala, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen. Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion is going to be released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. Ubisoft has decided to give their Watch Dogs 2 for free. This is mostly because of Ubisoft login failure that was reported by a number of fans. To compensate for the loss, these players will get to enjoy Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost. They can download directly from the Uplay app.

