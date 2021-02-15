Genshin Impact Tohma: Check Out The New Genshin Impact Leaked Character Here

Genshin Impact is one of the famous developing Fantasy open-world RPGs out there at the present moment. It is allowed to play the game, which makes it an eye-getting bargain for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. The engineers have made a tremendous open world for the players to make a plunge and totally drench themselves. It is an assorted guide with grand scenes, delightful water bodies, and sublime designs. Numerous players have inquired about Genshin Impact Tohma.

Genshin Impact Tohma

Tevyat is a vast and expansive world for the players to explore, it is supposed to have seven regions for the players to explore but until now only 2 regions have been used, which are Mondstadt and Liyue. These are the only regions the players have been playing at in Genshin Impact. A new leak by Dataminers has revealed some exciting details for the players.

The new leak has been supposedly data mined from the Genshin Impact beta test servers. This leak has very exciting information for the players. Genshin Impact seems to be opening up a new region for the players to explore and this region is called Inazuma. With the new region, there will also be new characters that have been created according to the culture of Inazuma. One of these characters is Tohma. The only details that have been leaked about Tohma are that he belongs to the Inazuma region and will be a Pyro Polearm user.

How to get Venti in Genshin Impact?

Venti is a 5-star character which is extremely beneficial for a player to have in their roster. There are two ways that a player can acquire Venti. The first one is a luck-based method. Players can go up to Venti’s banner and wish on it. There’s a 0.6% chance that the player will end up with Venti or any other 5-star character with a wish. The first way uses the acquired Acquaint Fate to make the wish. The second method has more odds for a player to get Venti as a character but will be hard on the pocket too. Players can use the gacha system of the game to purchase Primogems and get more Acquaint Fate. With this Acquaint fate, the players can wish on Venti’s banner. Venti’s chance of appearing will still stay at 0.6%.

