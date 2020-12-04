Genshin Impact Violetgrass Farming Location Guide: Here Are The Best Locations To Farm

Genshin Impact is the latest open-world RPG game from miHoYo which was launched on September 28, 2020. This game offers way more than a typical MMORPG would, but even with that, it focuses on individual player gameplay experience. The world is breathtakingly beautiful and has a lot of quests for its player base. One of the tasks that the players constantly will see them getting themselves into is to farm items like Violetgrass.

Genshin Impact Violetgrass Farm Location

One of the best places to collect some Violetgrass is on the cliffs of Wuwang Hill. To reach this location you just need to go towards the northeast direction of the teleport waypoint. Keep going in the same direction till you see a cliff and you will be able to spot this flower. You will notice that it actually grows at the side of the cliff.

The main uses of this flower are for upgrading Qiqi. She is one of the strongest characters (5-star) and this item is required for her ascension. Aside from this, it is also used in the crafting of many recipes like the Black-Back Perch Stew. This is a great healing item which can heal somewhere between 25% and 30% of your character's max HP, along with regenerating your HP from 650 to 1120 for every 5 seconds for a total duration of 30 seconds. It is also an important material for the crafting of some swords.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Zhongli (Geo, Polearm) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xinyan (Pyro, Claymore) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



