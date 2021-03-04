Genshin Impact: What Is Gladiator's Finale? Find All The Details In This Guide

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. It features an open world environment and action-based battles that a player can take part. If the player manages to win a battle, then he/she will get rewards for their achievement. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Gladiator’s Finale, how to obtain the Gladiator’s Finale set in Genshin Impact and more.

Also read: AC Valhalla cairn eurviscire: How to accomplish this goal in the game?

There are many different items and artifacts that can surely boost your character’s stats. One among them is the Gladiator’s Finale set. It is an artifact set that can be found in Genshin Impact. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Gladiator’s Finale set in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact memory of roving gales: How to obtain this ascension material item?

How to get the Gladiator’s Finale set in Genshin Impact?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Gladiator's Finale is an Artifact set that can be found in Genshin Impact. Like all Artifact sets, the Gladiator's Finale provides bonuses when equipped. And it is extremely effective for boosting damage-heavy characters such as Razor, Diluc, and Beidou.

There are five pieces in the Gladiator's Finale set namely Gladiator's Nostalgia, Gladiator's Destiny, Gladiator's Longing, Gladiator's Intoxication, and Gladiator's Triumphs. Each offers its own distinct stat bonuses, but when you equip them in pairs they provide an even stronger bonus. With two pieces, you will get a bonus 18% ATK boost. With four pieces you get a 35% increase to Normal Attack DMG if you're using a polearm, sword, or claymore.

You can get all five pieces through regular gameplay, meaning you won't have to spend any Wishes to get this rare equipment. Instead, you will need to take on Elite Bosses and Weekly Bosses starting at World Level 2. But, if you want to get the five-star versions of the Gladiator's Finale set, then you will need to start searching at World Level 3. All Elite Bosses and Weekly Bosses currently in the game drop Gladiator's Finale set gear, so that shouldn't be a problem.

To find Elite and Weekly Bosses, check your in-game map. They appear there and can be challenged just like Domains. Defeating an Elite Boss will spawn a Ley Line Blossom, which you can open for rewards using 40 Original Resin. Although the steps look simple, when you play to obtain the gladiator’s Finale set, you’ll find out that it isn’t that easy. Why? because, if you want to get another artifact set, you’ll only need 20 original Resin. On the other hand, if you want to have the Gladiator’s finale set, you’ll need to have 40 original Resin.

Also read: Best FFAR loadout in Warzone: Check out some Nickmercs FFAR loadout.

Mondstadt Elite Bosses

Anemo Hypostasis, Stormbearer Mountains.

Electro Hypostasis, Cape Oath.

Cryo Regisvine, Starfell Valley.

Liyue Elite Bosses

Geo Hypostasis, Guyun Stone Forest.

Pyro Regisvine, Cuijue Slope.

Oceanid, Bishui Plain.

Also read: Pokemon Go: How to catch Celebi? A detailed, step by step guide.