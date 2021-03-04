Pokemon Go: How To Catch Celebi? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since its launch, Pokemon Go has been releasing a number of new Pokemon to keep its players interested in the game. One of them is Celebi. In this post, we are going to be having a closer look at what is Celebi, how to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go Celebi best moveset and more.

Celebi is a mythical Psychic/Grass-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Dark and Ghost moves. It has a Max CP of 3265, its defense is 210, and its stamina is 225. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go?

Celebi is a mythical type Pokemon that can’t be caught through any normal means in Pokemon Go. This time-travelling Pokemon can’t be caught either through raid battles or in the wild. The only way you’ll be getting a Celebi encounter is to complete the Special research tasks all the way through. However, there are only two Special research tasks that’ll lead you to a Celebi encounter. They are one a normal and the other a shiny.

The normal Celebi can be caught at the end of the research task called A Ripple in Time. It's been in the game for longer than the second one, and it also has a longer research task in comparison to the second one as well. There are 8 different stages that you have to go through. And each stage has three tasks, which gives a total of 24 tasks to complete. Like many longer research tasks, they are not all about difficulty but rather about having the patience to acquire items and Pokemons. Below, we’ll give you a full list of tasks you need to complete and the reward list for each task in order to get a Celebi in Pokemon Go.

Task 1

Power up Pokemon 5 times, 1000XP.

Battle in a Gym 2 times, 1000XP.

Battle in a Raid, 1000XP.

Rewards for the task. 10 Poke Balls, 1 Fast TM, and 1 Super incubator.

Task 2

Make 3 new friends, 1500XP.

Evolve an evolved Grass type Pokemon, 1500XP.

Catch a Pokemon 3 days in a row, 1500XP.

Rewards for the task. 1 Sun Stone, 1500 stardust, and 1 Premium Raid Pass.

Task 3

Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern, 2000XP.

Reach Level 25, 2000XP.

Hatch 9 eggs, 2000XP.

Rewards for the task. 1 King’s Rock, Eevee encounter, and 1 Premium Raid Pass.

Task 4

Evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day, 2500XP.

Walk 10km with Eevee as your buddy to earn candy, 2500XP.

Send 20 gifts to friends, 2500XP.

Rewards for the task. 1 Metal Coat, Eevee encounter, and 2500 stardust.

Task 5

Walk 10km with your Eevee as your buddy to earn candy, 3000XP.

Evolve Eevee into Umbreon at night. 3000XP.

Trade a Pokemon, 3000XP.

Rewards for the task. 1 Star Piece, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1 Upgrade.

Task 6

Visit Pokestops 7 days in a row, 3500XP.

Use 25 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon, 3500XP.

Use items to evolve Pokemon 2 times, 3500XP.

Rewards for the task. 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Dragon Scale, and 3500 stardust.

Task 7

Catch 40 Grass or Psychic Type Pokemon, 4000XP.

Make an Excellent Curve Throw, 4000XP.

Earn a Gold Johto medal. 4000XP.

Rewards for the task. 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Charge TM, and Celebi Encounter.

Task 8

Catch Celebi.

Rewards for the task. 5500 stardust, 1 Super incubator, and 20 Celebi candy.

Celebi best moveset

Celebi evolution

The final stage is all that you need to do is to catch the Celebi to complete the research task. By the end, you will have plenty of rewards as well as a Celebi in your collection. We truly believe that we’ve provided enough information to complete the task and catch Celebi. All the very best!