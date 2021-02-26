Genshin Impact: What Is Ley Line Overflow Event? Find All Details Here

Genshin Impact has finally announced the much awaited Ley Line Overflow event. During the event, you will be able to obtain twice the amount of regular rewards from Ley Line outcrops such as Hero's wit, Adventurer's experience, and Mora for a limited amount of time. In this post, we are going to be having a closer look at what is Ley Line Overflow event, the complete details about the Ley Line Overflow event and more.

Just like all the events in Genshin impact, the Ley Line Overflow is also the latest event released by the game’s developers miHoYo. In this event, you’ll be able to get twice the actual regular rewards from the Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelations. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete details of the Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact. Read this section carefully as it contains very valuable information that you'll find pretty useful when you try to complete this event.

The complete details of Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact

The Ley Line Overflow event will start from 26th February at 4 a.m. and last up to 5th March at 3:59 a.m. This is applicable to every region in the world. During this event, as we’ve mentioned earlier, you will obtain twice the actual rewards from Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelations for 20 original resin. If you are a beginner player and you don’t understand the difference between the two Blossom of Revelations, then here’s a clear explanation for you. The blue-colored Ley Line drops character level-up materials. On the other hand, Blossom of Wealth is the yellow-colored Ley Line, which will only reward Mora. Only three such bonuses can be obtained per day by challenging the Ley Lines for Mora, Hero's Wits, and Adventurer's experience.

According to your World Level, you will continue to get the regular rewards from the outcrops upon reaching the daily limit. After exceeding the day's maximum attempts, you cannot benefit by joining another player's co-op world. If you are a player with underdeveloped characters because of the scarcity of character level-up resources and original resin, then you will have a great opportunity to balance your party by leveling your characters cheaply. Given the event's duration and daily limit restrictions, you will obtain resources worth 600 resin at the cost of 300. Hence, we advise you to dedicating 60 resins per day towards the Ley Line Overflow during the event. It will be an effective strategy for sure.

