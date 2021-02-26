Warzone Season 2 Bunkers: Here Are The Exact Locations And Codes For All The New Bunkers

Call Of Duty makers have ebenr releasing a lot of new content for their players. But a number of the players have been asking questions related to the game. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions right here. Read more to know about Warzone season 2 bunkers.

Warzone Season 2 bunker locations and codes

The players have recently been asking about the Warzone season 2 bunker locations and Warzone season 2 bunker codes. This is all because the makers have been adding a lot of new additions to keep their players engrossed. So we have managed to list all the information we had about Warzone season 2 bunker locations and Warzone season 2 bunker codes. Read more

Warzone bunkers codes

Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531

Warzone Farmland code - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

North Junkyard - 87624851

Park (nuke) - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

Warzone Bunker locations

00: Can be found on the southern coast of Promenade West. Move down the cliff and find the bunker

01: Can be located at the North of the go kart track. For reference move towards the southwest region of Boneyard.

02: Keep moving towards the north and follow the road from the previous bunker.

03: Located just next to bunker 02. Just drop through the trap door.

04: Can be found on the southeast part of Dam. Search in the cliffs that can be found just above the large Russian sign.

05: Can be found towards the west side of Crash Site.

06: Can be found towards the eastern side of the map. Just between Quarry and Lumber, above the train tunnel.

07: Can be found on the eastern side of the TV station. For reference, move towards the northeastern side of Stadium.

08: Just located opposite the previous bunker.

09: Can be found on the northeastern side of Prison. Just near the cliff below the bridge.

10: Can be found towards the southern side of Tavorsk Park on Verdansk's edge.

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

