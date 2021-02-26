Tactical Rifle Charlie: Here's More About Warzone Season 2 Guns

Call Of Duty makers have ebenr releasing a lot of new content for their players. But a number of the players have been asking questions related to the game. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions right here. Read more to know about Warzone season 2.

Tactical Rifle Charlie

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new update released by the makers. They are currently trying to find information about Warzone season 2 weapons and Tactical rifle Charlie loadout. This is because the makers have added a lot of new guns and weapons to their Warzone season 2. So we have managed to gather some information about the above mentioned Warzone season 2 guns right here.The makers of Call Of Duty have recently released a new set of patch notes and it has certainly brought in a lot of new content to the game. These patch notes also mention that the bullet velocity of Tactical Rifle Charlie has now been increased. But not a lot of people know anything about this Tactical Rifle Charlie. This is because Tactical Rifle Charlie is actually a codename for a weapon. In the game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the weapon blueprint is called by its codename and not the exact title. To help out the players we have listed all these tactical code names for all the guns and what the makers have written about the new guns in their patch notes.

Alpha – Type 63

Bravo – M16

Charlie – AUG

Delta – DMR 14

In addition to the new FARA 83, LC10, and Machete, three more new weapons are coming to Multiplayer throughout Season Two: the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, ZRG 20mm sniper rifle, and E-Tool melee weapon. With a whopping six weapons joining the arsenal this season, the weapon camo grind keeps getting bigger and better.

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

