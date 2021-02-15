Genshin Impact: What Is Pity System? Here's A Complete Explanation

Genshin Impact is quickly becoming the next best adventure-filled role-playing game. What’s even more important is that the game is completely free and you have the ability to fully control who enter your world in the co-op mode. In this post, we are going to learn about what is Pity System in Genshin Impact, how does the Pity System in Genshin Impact work and more.

Apart from PS4, you can play this game on different platforms at the same time, and also you can activate the multi-player mode seamlessly. With all these perks, it is bound to have an in-game currency system that helps its publishing company, miHoYo, to generate revenue. This comes in the form of wishes in Genshin Impact which can be used to participate in the gacha system. In the upcoming section, we’ll look at what is Pity System in Genshin Impact.

What is Pity System in Genshin Impact?

You can draw from different wishes to get different in-game items that can either be weapons or artefacts which help increase the stats of your character. As the gacha system is completely random and can result in either rare items or regular items, it becomes unfair to players that make multiple draws to get a particular weapon or item. This is the reason why Genshin Impact has a pity system in place that ensures that you get your money’s worth after a certain amount of draws. The pity system in Genshin Impact is the assurance from the publisher that you get your money’s worth if you have rolled or drawn for a particular banner/wish a certain time. The pity rate changes based on the banner you wish to draw as well as the items that you are aiming for.

The pity rate increases each time you draw a card from a particular banner until you get the highest advertised item for that same banner. For example, if you are going for a banner that awards 5-star characters, then your pity rate will keep increasing until you draw a 5-star character.

After a certain number of draws, you will be guaranteed a 5-star item once you hit the pity limit. This rate of pity changes with every draw you make on a banner. In the next section, we’ll look at how the Pity system works in Genshin Impact.

How does the Pity System work in Genshin Impact?

The pity system in Genshin Impact works as a multiplier for the general chances of you getting the highest rated item for any particular banner. If you end up drawing the highest advertised item before your pity rate reaches its limit, it is reset back to its default value. The multiplier will then start increasing again from its base value if you make anymore draws for that particular banner. The pity system is a great way of ensuring that you get your money’s worth with the gacha system. This System assures you that you won’t keep losing money after every draw.