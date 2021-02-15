Genshin Impact Valentines Card: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play, open World, action-RPG that is being adored by the players. The game already has a huge roster of playable characters with different sets of elemental powers. The game additionally constantly updates and provides new content for the players to try out. The latest event in the game is the Lantern Rites festival. As Valentines Day has passed, the game has also hosted a special event for it. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Valentines Card.
Also read: Genshin Impact Almond Tofu Location: Check Out Where To Find Almond Tofu And More
Also read: Genshin Impact Tohma: Check Out The New Genshin Impact Leaked Character Here
To promote the game alongside Valentine's Day, Genshin Impact has implemented a new strategy. The players can create new Genshin Impact Character-themed Valentine's Day card for their loved ones. These Valentines Day cards can include any of the characters that players like in the game. The Genshin Impact Twitter account has also made some of their own Valentine’s Day cards that players can check out below:
Here, these chocolate cookies are for you. I mixed the ingredients myself.— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 14, 2021
Thank you for spending this special day with me. I couldn't be happier.
Now then, where to? Do you need me to recommend somewhere?#GenshinImpact #ValentinesDay #FanArt pic.twitter.com/vFzE1wsDIN
I, uh... I got you a gift...— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 14, 2021
Please look it over before... Uh, I mean... Please enjoy!
Inside is some chocolate which I made myself. I even added dew from a Sweet Flower at dawn to make it extra sweet.
Anyway, I hope you'll like it.#GenshinImpact #ValentinesDay #FanArt pic.twitter.com/YZBp3Xuk7t
Other than going around the whole world looking for iron coins, Mihoyo has also placed some special treasures for the players to find and collect. This special treasure can be extremely rewarding for the players and it is advisable for them to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Here is the location to Brightcrown Canyon Special treasure in Genshin Impact:
Also read: Genshin Impact Crown Of Insight: Know How To Get Crown Of Insight And More
Also read: Genshin Impact Ruin Hunter: Check Out The Ruin Hunter Location And More Here