Genshin Impact Valentines Card: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play, open World, action-RPG that is being adored by the players. The game already has a huge roster of playable characters with different sets of elemental powers. The game additionally constantly updates and provides new content for the players to try out. The latest event in the game is the Lantern Rites festival. As Valentines Day has passed, the game has also hosted a special event for it. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Valentines Card.

Genshin Impact Valentines Card

To promote the game alongside Valentine's Day, Genshin Impact has implemented a new strategy. The players can create new Genshin Impact Character-themed Valentine's Day card for their loved ones. These Valentines Day cards can include any of the characters that players like in the game. The Genshin Impact Twitter account has also made some of their own Valentine’s Day cards that players can check out below:

Here, these chocolate cookies are for you. I mixed the ingredients myself.



Thank you for spending this special day with me. I couldn't be happier.



Now then, where to? Do you need me to recommend somewhere?#GenshinImpact #ValentinesDay #FanArt pic.twitter.com/vFzE1wsDIN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 14, 2021

I, uh... I got you a gift...



Please look it over before... Uh, I mean... Please enjoy!



Inside is some chocolate which I made myself. I even added dew from a Sweet Flower at dawn to make it extra sweet.



Anyway, I hope you'll like it.#GenshinImpact #ValentinesDay #FanArt pic.twitter.com/YZBp3Xuk7t — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 14, 2021

Genshin Impact Brightcrown Canyon Special Treasure Location

Other than going around the whole world looking for iron coins, Mihoyo has also placed some special treasures for the players to find and collect. This special treasure can be extremely rewarding for the players and it is advisable for them to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Here is the location to Brightcrown Canyon Special treasure in Genshin Impact:

The Special Treasure is a part of the Lost Riches Event and the only hint that players have received for this treasure is that it is in the Brightcrown Canyon Area.

First, the players will need to use the teleportation portal of that area and reach that location and then travel towards the west until they find a ruined church

Once they are here, they need to move towards the bottom and look for a shiny dig spot.

This special treasure is not like every treasure as the player needs to complete a challenge in order to obtain

The challenge in question for this treasure is that the players need to beat two Abyss Mages, one cryo and one hydro. There’s also a catch to this challenge, the players need to defeat both the mages and can get frozen only twice, if it exceeds that, the challenge will be restarted.

For completing this challenge, the players will receive a hefty reward. The players will receive 60 Primogems, 10 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 6 Mystic Enchantment Ores.

This is one of the Special Treasures out of many more that will be coming for the Lost Riches event. It will be preferable for the players to collect all these special treasures and complete all the tasks for the event as there might be a big grand reward waiting for them at the end of the Lost Riches event.

