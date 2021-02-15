Genshin Impact Illumiscreen 2: Learn How To Solve Second Puzzle And Find Treasure

Genshin Impact is a powerful game that’s developed and published by MiHoYo. The Illumiscreen 2 is part of the Lantern Rite Tales Quest. In this post, we are going to be learning all about the Genshin Impact Illumiscreen 2, what is Illumiscreen 2, how to find the treasure in the Lantern Rite Tale and more.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Illumiscreen 2 is a Tale Quest in Genshin Impact. If you are visiting Brother Qian as part of the second batch of Lantern Rite Tales in Genshin Impact, then you need to solve the Illumiscreen 2, a second puzzle using the lightboxes. This time, you will need to make the outline of Mora on the screen behind the lanterns. This one is completely different to the first puzzle because the lanterns move differently. Here’s a small list to understand this puzzle a little better.

Interacting with the left lantern will move just the left lantern.

Interacting with the central lantern will move all three lanterns.

Interacting with the right lantern will move both the right and left lantern.

How to find treasure in Lantern Rite tale?

In this section, we’ll look at how to find the treasure in the Lantern Rite Tale. To solve the puzzle, interact with the central lantern first so that it matches the image at the beginning of this article. Then interact with the right lantern, and finally the left lantern. When all the images are correct and match the picture shown above, the puzzle gets completed and you can speak with Brother Qian again. Three areas will be marked on the map, and you can investigate them all to find the treasure. Actually, the treasure can be located near the Huanguang Stone Forest.

How to get to Huanguang Stone Forest to find treasure?

For the treasure near Huanguang Stone Forest, you need to glide across to the pillar of stone and interact with the challenge marker at the top. Before you do this, make sure you have bow user in your party. A challenge will begin by spawning an air tunnel, so glide up and land on the empty platform above you. There will be a spiral of platforms running down, each with a barrel on it. You need to destroy all the barrels within the time limit. Shooting a single barrel should be enough, as it will set off a chain reaction. When you complete shooting down all the barrels, you’ll see the treasure near the Huanguang Stone Forest.

