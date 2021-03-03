Genshin Impact White Tassel: Learn More About This Genshin Impact Polearm Here

Genshin Impact is an Action-RPG, Free-to-play, Multiplayer game that has caught the world’s attention. The game has an anime-style animation with full-fledged gacha mechanics to earn items and other rewards. Genshin Impact has developed their characters a lot, giving them special elemental powers and fighting moves. They have also focused a lot on the weapons of the game and how they work with each character. Many players want to learn more about Genshin Impact White Tassel.

Genshin Impact White Tassel

The White Tassel is a Black and Gold Plated Polearm that certain characters can wield in the game. It is a strong weapon that players can use to subdue their enemies. Check out the description for White Tassel in Genshin Impact:

A standard-issue weapon of the Millelith soldiers. It has a sturdy shaft and sharp spearhead. It's a reliable weapon.

Here are the Stats for Genshin Impact White Tassle Polearm:

Base Attack at Level 1: 39 DMG

Type: Polearm

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 5.1%

Passive ability: Increases normal attack DMG by 24%

Rarity: 3-star

Genshin Impact Skyward Harp

The Skyward harp in Genshin Impact is a mythical bow that players can use to wreak havoc from a distance. This long-range weapon looks out of this world with a gold metallic body with neon blue accents. The description for the bow reads:

A great bow symbolizes Dvalin's affiliation with the Anemo Archon. The sound of the bow firing is music to the Anemo Archon's ears. It contains the power of the sky and wind within.

Check out the stats for the Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 48 DMG

Type: Bow

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 4.8%

Rarity: 5-star

Echoing Ballad: Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Skyward Blade Genshin Impact

The Skyward blade is known as the second-best sword in the game. This mighty sword has a description for itself, which reads:

“The sword of a knight that symbolizes the restored honor of Dvalin. The blessings of the Anemo Archon rest on the fuller of the blade, imbuing the sword with the powers of the sky and the wind.”

Check out the stats for the Skyward Blade in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 46 DMG

Type: Sword

Secondary Stat: 12%

Secondary Stat Type: Energy Recharge

Rarity: 5-star

